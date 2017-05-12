Tickets on Sale for Blues & BBQ Festival, Moe & Railroad Earth Summer Tour

Tickets are now on sale for the Blues & BBQ Festival featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and the Moe and Railroad Earth summer tour.

Both shows are coming to Bold Point Park in East Providence.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will perform on Saturday, August 26 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. while Moe and Railroad Earth will perform on Thursday, August 24 at 5 p.m.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Shepherd has sold millions of records worldwide with seven #1 blues albums and a string of #1 mainstream rock singles to his name. He has also received five Grammy nominations and two Billboard Music Awards, as well as a pair of Orville H. Gibson awards, the Blues Foundation’s Keeping The Blues Alive award and two Blues Music awards.

In 2016, Shepherd teamed up with Stephen Stills, to record their second record together with their band The Rides. The record, Pierced Arrow, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Charts.

Railroad Earth & Moe

Railroad Earth has been receiving critical acclaim since it formed more than 15 years ago. The group’s musical journey includes performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, selling out Denver Colorado’s Red Rocks in 2014 and backing Warren Hayes for a taping of the PBS series “Front and Center” in 2015. The band’s seventh and most recent release is entitled, Last of the Outlaws.

Moe appeared at Woodstock ’99, opened for the Allman Brothers, The Who and Government Mule and played the Bonnaroo Music Festival multiple times.

Related Slideshow: 25 Must See Spring & Summer Concerts in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.