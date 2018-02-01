Thursday on LIVE: Writer Gilsdorf & RI Young Democrats President Beauregard

Providence-based writer Ethan Gilsdorf joins Molly O’Brien Thursday on LIVE to talk about what makes for good writing, how to start a memoir and guide the audience through a writing prompt.

Gilsdorf is the author of the travel memoir investigation “Fantasy Freaks and Gaming Geeks: An Epic Quest for Reality Among Role Players, Online Gamers, and Other Dwellers of Imaginary Realms.”

His work has appeared in the New York Times, Boston Globe, USA Today, Newsday, The Washington Post among other publications.

Serving on the Board of Directors of GrubStreet, one of the nation’s leading creative writing centers, Gilsdorf will talk about current GrubStreet classes he’s teaching in Providence.

Ryan Loiselle, (LICSW) Program Director of FRIENDS WAY, Rhode Island’s only bereavement center dedicated to supporting children, joins LIVE to talk about the importance of self-care while grieving. He’ll also give details on their third annual Funny4Funds comedy event fundraiser on February 15.

Heading out on a ski trip or a cruise? Don’t miss our interview with organization and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI. She has eight things to do when packing for a vacation to make life easier.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

During the 4 p.m. show, Michael Beauregard, the President of the Rhode Island Young Democrats, will be in studio to talk about a new effort in the state to address the repeal of net neutrality.

Beauregard joins GoLocal Columnist Bob Whitcomb and former State Representative Ray Rickman in-studio.

GoLocal LIVE, watch or listen 3-5 p.m.

