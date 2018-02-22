Thursday on LIVE: Vocalist Michael Andrew, Journalist Flock, & Indivisible RI’s Graham

Hailed as “the next Harry Connick Jr.... a natural bandleader” by The New York Post, vocalist and bandleader Michael Andrew, joins Molly O’Brien on Thursday’s LIVE.

Andrew is in town to lead the 17-piece Gershwin Big Band for the “American Rhapsody: The Gershwin Songbook” performance as part of the FirstWorks Artistic Icons Series concert Thursday night at The Vets.

PBS NewsHour journalist and author Elizabeth Flock joins LIVE to talk about her new book “The Heart Is a Shifting Sea: Love and Marriage in Mumbai” published by HarperCollins.

In the book Flock observed the evolving state of India from Mumbai, spending close to a decade getting to know three couples. Listening, observing and living in their homes, she tells the couples' deeply personal stories.

Linda Finn, a founding member of the RI Coalition Against Gun Violence joins LIVE to talk about legislation being introduced to ban certain weapons in Rhode Island.

News and Politics Starts at 4 p.m.

Philip Graham with Indivisible RI will be on during the 4 p.m. show to talk about the "No President is Above the Law" rally taking place this Saturday at the Rhode Island State House.

Writes Indivisible RI:

"For the past year, many of us have been alarmed at the shift away from democratic ideals towards the Trump agenda of authoritarianism, corruption and racism. We were heartened by the fact that a Special Counsel respected by Republicans and Democrats alike might get to the truth about Russian interference with the precious right to vote, a right that people died to achieve and protect.

As the investigation gets close to the White House and to Trump, we see his allies in Congress and in the media attempting to shut down the investigation by any means possible. We the People still have the right to have our voices heard.

'No President is Above the Law' Indivisible, MoveOn.org and March For Truth rallies will take place in cities across the country. They are being held symbolically during President’s Week. Plan to attend our RI rally and send a concise and resounding message: "No President Is Above the Law".

