Thursday on LIVE: USA Women’s Hockey Capt. Duggan & DOC Director A.T. Wall

Thursday on LIVE two-time Olympian and captain of USA Women’s Hockey , Meghan Duggan joins Molly O’Brien on LIVE.

The two-time silver medalist and Danvers, MA native will talk about training, personal and team goals heading into the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Since women’s ice hockey was introduced to the Olympics in 1998, the U.S. has medaled in all five Winter Games.

Co-founder of mobile app Finnest, Clemens Grave, joins to LIVE to talk about the tech startup he created with fellow Brown University graduate Richard McDonald.

The two created the app and secured debit card system as a way to help parents teach children financial responsibility.

Grave will show us the app and explain roots of the company.

If your New Year’s resolution is to get organized, don’t miss organization and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI.

She has six strategies to get organized in 2018.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

Retiring head of the Rhode Island Department of Corrections A.T. Wall will be on LIVE during the 4 p.m. show to talk about his two decades overseeing the prison system in Rhode Island, and the "state of corrections" in Rhode Island at his departure.

Wall joins GoLocal columnist Bob Whitcomb and former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State Ray Rickman Thursday.

