Thursday on LIVE: U.S. Archivist Ferriero & Harvard’s Della Volpe
Thursday, December 14, 2017
Ferriero will talk about his commitment to increasing transparency and improving access within the Archives.
Also, hear what the process was like for the National Archives to release 2,891 records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
For the seventh consecutive week, the Providence College Women’s Hockey Team is nationally ranked. Hear from senior Alanna Serviss about the season and goals for the team. She’ll also talk about work the women do within the community that makes them strong both on and off the ice.
Organizing and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae with Organizing In RI joins LIVE with nine organizing mistakes you don’t want to make.
News and Politics Starts at 4 p.m.
The Washington Post called John Della Volpe one of the leading authorities on understanding public opinion and influence especially in the age of digital media.
The Director of Polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, Della Volpe joins GoLocal's Kate Nagle during the 4 p.m. news and politics show, to talk about his latest findings in his most recent millennial political poll -- as well as the role millennials played in the results of the Alabama special election.
GoLocalProv.com in partnership with Della Volpe and his firm Socialsphere released a comprehensive benchmark poll which measured how Rhode Islanders feel about the economy, what they see as the most important issues, and how well they think their elected officials are performing.
Congressional candidate and Rhode Island State Representative Bobby Nardolillo will be in-studio to talk about his proposal to eliminate bridge tolls for veterans and give back a portion of his Senate salary if elected.
Finally GoLocal regular, national political consultant Spencer Sullivan will talk about the ramifications of the Doug Jones victory on the national stage -- and what that means for the Republican party.
Get perspective from GoLocal columnist Bob Whitcomb as he discusses local and national news.
Ray Rickman, former State Representative gives "Rickman's Big View" Thursday. As a former Deputy Secretary of State for Rhode Island and the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom, Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.
Watch or listen to GoLocal LIVE from 3-5 p.m.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
