Thursday on LIVE: Tassoni & Marino LIVE at State House, RIDOH’s Alexander-Scott & DEM’s Coit

Former State Senator John Tassoni, who was recently named Director of Government Relations for the Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of Rhode Island, will join GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle at the Rhode Island State House at 3 p.m.

Neighborhood Health Plan President and CEO Peter Marino, who had previously served as RI Senate Fiscal Advisor before becoming Director of the Rhode Island Office of Management and Budget, will be on LIVE at the State House as well, along with more guests.

Lifestyle starts at 4 p.m.

Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott joins Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE at 4 p.m. to talk about to talk about The Ripple Effect, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation's campaign to bring awareness to the impact of impaired driving.

More than 22 million quahogs were harvested in Narragansett Bay in 2017. Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit joins LIVE to talk about Rhode Island Seafood’s Quahog Week and the importance of local seafood to the Rhode Island economy.

Organizing and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI has 12 projects to tackle this spring. Each project will take you 30 minutes or less.

Don’t miss Ray Rickman's weekly video opinion broadcast on GoLocal LIVE -- Rickman's Big View. Each week, Rickman offers his insights and opinion on the issues that matter most to Rhode Island, the country, and the world.

He is the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom and heads the public affairs firm — The Rickman Group. He is a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for RI.

Watch or listen to GoLocal LIVE 3-5 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.