Thursday on LIVE: Social Enterprise Greenhouse & Lastrina of Knead Donuts

Starting at 4 p.m. Thursday on LIVE GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle will have on the Social Enterprise Greenhouse to talk about the 14 social enterprises who will take part in the SEG Impact Accelerator starting next week.

According to SEG, the purpose of the accelerator is to "help create more successful, sustainable ‘do well do good’ businesses in Rhode Island," with the culmination taking place during a "Demo Day" in April 2016.

Lifestyle starts at 3.p.m.

After managing Seven Stars Bakery for over a decade, Adam Lastrina founded Knead Donuts with BOLT Coffee owners Todd Mackey and Bryan Gibb.

Johnson and Wales Graduate Lastrina joins LIVE Thursday to help celebrate the one year anniversary of KNEAD.

Lastrina will talk about business expansion and defending their title in the upcoming R.I. Food Fights Best Doughnuts Throw-down.

If your New Year’s resolution is to get organized, don’t miss organization and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI.

She’ll be talking about 12 spaces you can declutter in around 30 minutes.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.