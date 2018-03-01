Thursday on LIVE: PC Professor Williams, Filmmaker Fitch, Hypnotist Santos Jr.

Lifestyle starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday with Ray Rickman's weekly video opinion broadcast, Rickman’s Big View.

Laura E. Williams, Ph.D., an assistant professor of biology at Providence College joins Molly O’Brien on LIVE to talk about her work in the Williams lab, studying predatory bacteria and the microbiome.

Williams will talk about a recently published a study finding saltwater-adapted predatory bacteria found in Rhode Island and how it could play an important role in shaping microbial communities.

Filmmaker and visual journalist Nathan Fitch joins LIVE to talk about the feature-length documentary, ISLAND SOLDIER, which he started working on while living in Providence. Fitch’s award-winning work has been published by The New Yorker, The New York Times, TIME magazine, and NPR.

Rhode Island comedic hypnotist Frank Santos Jr. joins LIVE to talk about his unique work performing for audiences around the country and big clients including Google and Nike. Santos will talk about hypnosis as a form of therapy as well, he’s certified in clinical hypnosis too.

