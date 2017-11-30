Thursday on LIVE: NYT Bestselling Author Zheutlin & Brass Clothing Founder Doyle
Thursday, November 30, 2017
“RESCUED” interweaves humorous and heartwarming stories from families who adopted and welcomed second-chance or rescue dogs into their homes. It’s a follow up to Zheutlin’s 2015 “Rescue Road” a New York Times bestseller.
As a journalist, Zheutlin’s work appears regularly in major publications including The Boston Globe and The Christian Science Monitor.
Providence College alumna and Brass clothing brand co-founder, Katie Doyle will talk about her company’s growth and manufacturing. She’ll also discuss their research into “the wardrobe gap” which she explains is the difference in expectations for how women and men dress in the workplace.
Don’t miss organizing and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI. She has six tips to organize kids toys before the holidays.
News and Politics Starts at 4 p.m.
Starting at 4:00 p.m. News Editor Kate Nagle kicks off the hour with news and politics.
Ray Rickman, the former State Representative will give "Rickman's Big View" Thursday. As a former Deputy Secretary of State for Rhode Island and the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom, Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
