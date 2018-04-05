Thursday on LIVE: Nashville Musician Madeira, Newsday’s Hirsch & Writer Gilsdorf

Nashville’s legendary producer, writer, and musician Phil Madeira returns to his native Rhode Island for the release of his solo album Providence on April 6.

Madeira is one of most seasoned players in Nashville, sharing the stage with Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, and Jack White and the bandleader for Emmylou Harris.

While the record straddles his iconic Americana style and jazz, Madeira will perform an intimate selection in The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE Thursday, April 5 at 2 p.m. before his album release show at The Columbus Theatre April 6.

Lifestyle starts at 4 p.m.

Award-winning culinary writer at Newsday, Corin Hirsch joins Molly O’Brien on LIVE to talk about the history of traditional drinks and her book “Forgotten Drinks of Colonial New England: From Flips & Rattle-Skulls to Switchel & Spruce Beer” in advance of her book talk at Linden Place Mansion Saturday.

How can a fantasy tabletop role-playing game like Dungeons & Dragons be good for you? Writer, teacher and self-professed nerd Ethan Gilsdorf explains on Thursday’s LIVE.

He’ll be offering free sessions for young adults over school vacation week.

Mary Johnson with Rhode Island Students of the Future has all the details on the Rhode Island Robot Block Party at Brown University this weekend.

Don’t miss Ray Rickman's weekly video opinion broadcast on GoLocal LIVE -- Rickman's Big View. Each week, Rickman offers his insights and opinion on the issues that matter most to Rhode Island, the country, and the world.

He is the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom and heads the public affairs firm — The Rickman Group. He is a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for RI.

Watch or listen to GoLocal LIVE 3-5 p.m.

Billy Harpin Band Billy Harpin, Arthur Delfina, and Amanda Loffredo are three friends from Foster, who formed The Billy Harpin Band in 2015. When it comes to original material, Harpin says they pull inspiration from all of their backgrounds. "The three of us all have varying musical tastes from jazz, to funk, and even country," says Harpin, "the one music style that we all share a love of is classic rock." The Billy Harpin Band's next live show is May 27 at Charlestown Rathskeller Tavern at 6 p.m. They performed two songs on GoLocal LIVE: Kissed by the Sun Dare to Dream Watch it Here

Mike Laureanno Singer and songwriter Mike Laureanno took to the stage at the Alex and Ani Lounge on Wednesday afternoon. A winner of multiple songwriting contests, and a passionate performer Laureanno's songs are visceral and evocative. Laureanno says he's proud of his Fall River roots and much of his music deals with his gritty blue-collar hometown and the lives of family and friends. Laureanno performed three songs on LIVE, and they are: What to do

December

Shine a Light Watch it Here

Allysen Callery Allysen Callery is an American folk singer from Rhode Island whose delicate, austere sound has been compared to classic British folk artists like Sandy Denny and Nick Drake. She's played SXSW Festival twice, and tours yearly in Europe. "Quiet Music for a Loud World has been my tagline, I get a lot of people telling me I've helped them to relax after a hard day," Callery says, "music helps me too." She'll be at The Grange on Wednesday, March 28, at AS220 April 7th for a Bee benefit, and at A Taste for Now festival April 21st at Quinebaug Valley Community College in CT. Callery performed: Bluest Bird It's Not the Ocean, In Your Hollow WATCH HERE

Kate Mick When a guitar feels too bulky and a mandolin feels too tiny, Rhode Island musician Kate Mick says a banjo feels just right. With musical influences coming from obscure 70's rock, 90's grunge and 00's depressive indie rock, Mick taught herself how to play intimate, slightly sweet, dark and evocative banjo songs. "In a world that seems to need more real-life experiences rather than 'screen life' experiences, I am more than happy to provide that entertainment," Mick says, "it just so happens to be my therapy of choice as well." She performed three original songs in The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE— Stop Looking Take, Shake, Make Me and Undertow WATCH HERE

Steve Volkmann Providence-based singer/songwriter Steve Volkmann performed three original songs in The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE Wednesday. "I am looking to uplift and inspire folks to be more mindful and to discover and spread peace," Volkmann says. Volkmann says his songs are inspired by everyday people and their situations, struggles and triumphs. He hopes to inspire people to understand others and make positive changes in their lives. One of his next live performance on June 16 in Wakefield at Java Madness. The three original songs Volkmann performed included: New Direction Motocross Girl To The City WATCH HERE

Olivia King Pop and soul recording artist Olivia King performed her new single "Top Down" in the Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE Friday. This is the first single the Warwick native released with major label Sony Music. Working primarily as an independent artist, King has released four other singles including "In My Head" and "Independent Woman". King says working with a major record label is just another victory, as her music has been used in the "Be Your Biggest Fan" Campaign for Caleb McLaughlin from the Emmy Award Winning Netflix Series, "Stranger Things." King's music is available on iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, YouTube, and Vevo. WATCH HERE

Nate Cozzolino He was named Nate Cozzolino the best Male Vocalist in RI in 2017 and on Thursday performed at The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE. Having come to the city after a decade in Japan performing at never-sleeping bars and cocktail lounges, he's made his home here in Rhode Island, building and hosting his own thriving open mic night, Madcap Monday. He can also be seen performing both solo and with his band Nate Cozzolino and the Lost Arts at venues throughout New England. The broadcast was watched live on GoLocal LIVE, Facebook Live, Periscope and YouTube Live. Cozzolino performed three songs on The Lounge: "I Built the Shadow" "Legions" "Notes from the Edgetimes" WATCH HERE

Mickey Lamantia Rolling Stone magazine says RI's Mickey Lamantia is one of the top ten emerging country music stars and on Wednesday he helped launch The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE. Lamantia is a correctional officer by day and one of Rhode Island's top performers in his spare time. The broadcast was watched live on GoLocal LIVE, Facebook Live, Periscope and YouTube Live. He played two original songs in his performance on The Lounge: When I Get On a Roll Every Bad Habit WATCH HERE

