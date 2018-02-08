Thursday on LIVE: Malted Barley’s Koller, STYLEWEEK’s Ortiz & The Ripple Effect

Thursday on GoLocal LIVE Ron Koller of the Malted Barley Providence joins Molly O’Brien in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast center to talk about their latest endeavor— brewing their own beer.

Koller will talk about their first beer, a Belgian White Ale, brewed in collaboration with The Guild and the launch party on February 15.

February 21 kicks off Season 14 of STYLEWEEK Northeast, and founder Rosanna Ortiz, has 10 Things You Need To Know About STYLEWEEK.

Gearing up for Valentine’s Day, organization and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI takes on couples and clutter. She has advice on how to help your get your household organized so it doesn’t affect your relationship.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

During the 4 p.m. show, GoLocal will feature "The Ripple Effect" -- the campaign just launched by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation that focuses on the devastating impact of impaired driving on the community.

GoLocal will talk with the parents of Lee and Gary Bourque, whose son Ryan Bourque was killed by a wrong-way driver -- driving drunk.

Also on the show will be Mike Stenhouse with the RI Center for Freedom and Prosperity, who just released a report calling on lawmakers to enact reforms to the state's "onerous regulatory regime."

"Such reforms would provide more workers with the #RIghtToEarn a living without government permission and improve the overall climate for small businesses," says Stenhouse.

