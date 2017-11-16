Thursday on LIVE: Former RI Gov. Chafee & Discovering Justice’s Karagianis
Thursday, November 16, 2017
Former United States Senator and Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee will be in-studio during the news and politics hour with Kate Nagle.
Chafee recently blasted what he called Hillary Clinton's flawed presidential campaign and praised former Democratic National Committee operative Donna Brazile for her new book shining the light on the inner party workings -- lending further speculation to what could be his now strong consideration for a gubernatorial run, in a state that voted for Bernie Sanders over Clinton.
Former Boston Globe reporter Maria Karagianis (where she covered the violence in Boston caused by busing, contributing to the paper winning a Pulitzer prize) will be on LIVE to talk about her time on the Greek Island of Lesbos, where hundreds of thousands of refugees arrived from war-torn Syria. The Greek people of the island, who have been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for their generosity, are now facing an economic catastrophe with tourism, their main source of income which is now destroyed.
Karagianis also covered apartheid South Africa and the civil war in Rhodesia. Later she became a social entrepreneur as the founder of Discovering Justice, a Boston-based non-profit that teaches inner city kids about democracy and justice.
In addition, we’ll catch up with Thursday regulars Ray Rickman, the former State Representative who gives "Rickman's Big View" each week, and GoLocal Columnist Bob Whitcomb.
Lifestyle hour starts at 3 p.m.
The holidays are almost here and Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien is helping you get organized and prepare for the holiday season.
Tech expert, author, and CNET contributor Rick Broida will give you the inside scoop on which stores have the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. He’ll talk about where you’ll want to buy the latest cell phones, TV’s and gadgets.
The holiday season can be filled with joy, but it can also be extremely stressful. Allison Bernier, Director of Care Integration at the Providence Center will talk about tools people can use to manage their stress, and avoid using alcohol or other substances during the holidays. She’ll talk about resources available for those in recovery and those battling addiction.
Organizing and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI has seven areas you’ll want to organize for the holidays and easy ways to get it done now.
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
- Thursday on LIVE: Former RI Gov. Chafee & Discovering Justice’s Karagianis