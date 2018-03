Thursday on LIVE: Dr. Hack on The Ripple Effect, RI NOW’s Friedman + LIVE at State House

Professor of Emergency Medicine and Director for the Division of Medical Toxicology at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Jason Hack, MD, joins Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE to talk about to talk about "The Ripple Effect," the Rhode Island Department of Transportation's campaign to bring awareness to the impact of impaired driving.

President of the Rhode Island chapter of the National Organization for Women (RI NOW) Hilary Levey Friedman, PhD, joins LIVE to talk about goals for RI NOW in 2018 and legislative initiatives.

Each April, Blithewold opens its gates to welcome visitors as springtime begins. Education Programs Manager at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens, and Arboretum Julie Christina joins LIVE to talk about the Blithewold’s daffodil display, educational programs and more.

News and Politics starts at 3 p.m.

News Editor Kate Nagle goes LIVE at the Rhode Island State House. She will be talking to top legislators and influencers.

GoLocal LIVE watch or listen 3-5 p.m.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.