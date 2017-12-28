Thursday on LIVE: Choreographer Skybetter and “The Silks” Kelly

Named as one of the “Most Influential People in Dance Today” by Dance Magazine, choreographer Sydney Skybetter joins Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien on LIVE Thursday to discuss his work interweaving the worlds of dance and technology.

The public humanities fellow at Brown University founded the Conference for Research on Choreographic Interfaces.

On Thursday, Skybetter will talk about his research in technologies like motion-detecting game systems, networked surveillance cameras, and virtual reality platforms.

Tyler-James Kelly of “The Silks” is back in-studio to perform in advance of the band’s New Year’s Eve show at The Met.

The Silks took home back-to-back Boston Music Awards “Blues Artist of Year" for 2016 and 2017.

President and CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Craig Floyd joins LIVE to discuss the details on a preliminary Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities Report for 2017.

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of law enforcement, working to make it safer for those who serve and honor the fallen.

Floyd will break down the details of the report giving insight into fatal shootings, traffic-related fatalities, and other data points.

News and politics starts at 4 p.m.

News Editor Kate Nagle breaks down the latest news and politics starting at 4 p.m.

Former State Representative Ray Rickman gives "Rickman's Big View" Thursday.

As a former Deputy Secretary of State for Rhode Island and the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom, Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.

