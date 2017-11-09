Thursday on LIVE: Actress Moniz, Virtual Reality Business & Whitcomb
Thursday, November 09, 2017
The Rhode Island College alumna who’s past roles include Betty Rizzo in Broadway’s Grease, will talk about her upcoming shows at the Providence Performing Arts Center.
Nidal Battikha, owner of Base Station VR Lounge on Thayer Street in Providence will talk about the latest in virtual reality technology and the business opportunities in providing VR entertainment.
Don’t let stress ruin your holiday season. Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI has easy steps on organizing for the holidays.
News & Politics Starts at 4 p.m.
In the 4 p.m. hour of GoLocal LIVE, Kate Nagle talks to GoLocal Columnist Bob Whitcomb about the latest local and national pressing issues.
Also, watch “Rickman’s Big View” Ray Rickman’s weekly video opinion broadcast.
As a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for Rhode Island and the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom, Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.
Watch or listen to GoLocal LIVE 3-5 p.m.
Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Must do This Fall in New England - 2017
Pumpkin Picking at Jaswell's Farm
Smithfield, RI
The fall season is all about pumpkins. Pumpkin beer, pumpkin pie and most of all pumpkin picking.
Pumpkin picking is a timeless event for families, especially those with young kids who will love to just run around and grab whichever pumpkin looks good to them.
Walk/Jog/Hike Through the Bird Sanctuary
Worcester, MA
There are some great walking and hiking paths behind the Audubon Society on Massasoit Road in Worcester to visit this fall.
Want to be at peace and escape the city without really leaving the city? Take a brisk walk through the Bird Sanctuary. If you don't feel better by the time you leave there...then turn around and go back in.
The bird sanctuary is located on 414 Massasoit Road in Worcester
Attend the Vermont International Film Festival
Burlington, Vermont
The 2017 Vermont International Film Festival takes place from October 20 to October 29.
The festival will feature more than 70 films from all over the world as well as panels and discussions.
Fall Exhibits at the Boston Children's Museum
Boston, MA
The Boston Children's Museum has two special exhibits to celebrate the fall season.
The first is a dinosaur exhibit titled "Explor-a-saurus," and there is also a "Bubbles" exhibit and a "construction zone."
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a daily basis.
Leaf Peeping in The Berkshires
Berkshires, MA
Arguably the coolest thing about the fall season is the changing of the leaves. You will want to go up to the Berkshires and stroll through a park or just down a street and take note of all the colors, it's a must do fall activity.
How many colors can you see?
Attend the Freeport Fall Festival
Freeport, Maine
The festival will feature more than 130 artists showing off their work ranging from photography oil, watercolor, mixed media and much more.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy a Glass of Wine at Newport Vineyards
Newport, RI
Hello grape season!
It may be getting colder, but for wine lovers, this is the best time of year because it's grape season.
There are many great Vineyards around New England but Newport Vineyards is among the best.
Enjoy the wine.
Lee, NH
Not one, not two, but three corn mazes all in one spot.
The famous triple maze at Coppal House Farm in New Hampshire is fun for all ages!
Be sure to check out the brand new Racoon corn maze as well.
Built in the mid-1700s, Coppal Farm has horse-drawn carriage rides, pumpkin picking, and tons of other activities on its 78-acre farm.
Drink a Glass or Two or Three of Apple Cider
Across New England
Nothing says fall like drinking nice warm glass of apple cider, or maybe multiple warm glasses of apple cider.
Head over to your local market and buy some, or maybe you know how to make your own or have your own recipe. Either way, drinking apple cider is something to look forward too.
Last Golf Rounds of the Year at Harbor Lights
Warwick, RI
While it may not be summer anymore and you may need an extra shirt or light jacket, there is still time to get some end of season swings in at your local golf course.
The fall season presents some of the best golfing weather that we have all year in New England.
Hit them straight.
Take a Trip up Mount Mansfield
Stowe, Vermont
Visit Vermont and take a gondola up Mount Mansfield. Once you get to the top, look back at the spectacular view. There are not to many views like it.
For travelers, be sure to bring a jacket.
Across Southern New England
The Coastal Wine Trail is a nonprofit group of 14 wineries that are spread throughout Southeastern New England.
Vineyards on the trail include Preston Ridge Vineyard in Preston Connecticut, Travessia Winery in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Westport Rivers Vineyard & Winery in Westport, Massachusetts and Coastal Vineyards in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts.
The heart of the trail is less than three hours from New York City and 90 minutes from Bosto
Worcester, MA
Check out five attractions at the super spooky Factory of Terror! Clown College, Zella's Hideaway, Zombie Alley, 3D Nightmare and the 13th Haunt all in one place.
This indoor haunted house offers a frightening and spooky experience with realistic, detailed rooms featuring cutting edge special effects and horror creatures at every turn!
Enter at your own risk!
Last Chance for Al Fresco Dining at Boat House Restaurant
Tiverton, RI
The views of Mount Hope Bay are unparalleled. Enjoy some wine with a snack or three while watching the sunset. The chef is known for a well-balanced menu of seasonal treats that uses locally sourced seafood in creative ways.
Celebrate the fall season and eat outdoors one last time.
Drink a Fall Beer Before They Go Away
Across New England
The fall selection of beers is unmatched.
Whether it's Octoberfest from Sam Adams or a pumpkin pie beer from Newport Storm, it's time to get out to your local bar or store and pick up some of the great fall beers on tap or in stock.
Learning at Plimoth Plantation
Plymouth, MA
The fall season is Plimoth Plantation's busiest time of year and it is a great time to bring the family.
Visit the Wampanoag Homesite, the 17th-Century English Village, Nye Barn, Craft Center, Plimoth Bread Company, Mayflower II, and the Plimoth Grist Mill!
A great way to learn and have fun at the same time.
Visit the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo
Providence, RI
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is a one of a kind fall event taking place at Roger Williams Park Zoo and runs from October 5 - November 5, 2016 and tickets are only sold online.
This annual event, created by artists and craftsmen of Passion for Pumpkins, and features 5,000 illuminated jack-o-lanterns, with over 125 of them artistically carved and displayed in scenes to play out the annual theme.
Last Chance for Outdoor Dining at Caffe Expresso Trattoria
Worcester, MA
Caffe Espresso Trattoria has been open for more than 20 years as a family owned and operated restaurant. Trattoria offfers authentic Italian home cooking.
International Oktoberfest at Bold Point Park
East Providence, RI
International Oktoberfest will take place over Columbus Day weekend at Bold Point Park.
The festival will include seasonal beer, German cuisine, and live music.
Ride or Run the East Bay Bike Path
Barrington, RI
Put on a comfy sweater and take a fall run or bike ride down this 14.5 mile long path that stretches from India Point Park in Providence to Independence Park in Bristol.
The path connects many towns while providing waterside views nearly the entire way.
Carver, Massachusetts
Dive into history at King Richard's Faire, New England's oldest and largest Renaissance Festival and most beloved annual fall event. Dress up, play games and learn alot at a faire that is a great fall event for the entire family.
The faire ends on October 22.
Take a Fall Trip to Block Island
Block Island, RI
As the fall season rolls on, trips to Block Island are winding down.
But at the moment, there is still great weather ahead and great opportunities to get on the ferry and head over to Block Island for the day, or maybe even multiple days.
A fall trip to Block Island is something ou must do this fall.
Westerly, RI
Restaurants will offer a three course price fixed meal at $15 for lunch and $25 for dinner.
Participating restaurants include Venice Restaurant and Lounge, Pleasant View Inn, Amigos and more.
Restaurant week runs from October 22 to october 29.
Book a Weekend Getaway to Twin Farms
Bernard, Vermont
Take a break, getaway from the daily grind of life and go on a weekend getaway to Twin Farms in Vermont.
While you are there, there are great opportunities for hiking, biking and just relaxing.
You will not regret this trip.
Visit Connecticut's Glass House
New Canaan, CT
Construction began on the Glass House in 1949 by architect Philip Johnson and is now a National Trust Historic Site.
The house is on 49 acres of land which holds 13 other structures and features a collection of 20th century painting and sculpture.
The foliage surrounding the house makes the fall season a great time to go visit.
