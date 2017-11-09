Thursday on LIVE: Actress Moniz, Virtual Reality Business & Whitcomb

Broadway actress and East Providence native Susan Moniz will join Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE to talk about her major role in the national tour of the 2015 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, "Fun Home.”

The Rhode Island College alumna who’s past roles include Betty Rizzo in Broadway’s Grease, will talk about her upcoming shows at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Nidal Battikha, owner of Base Station VR Lounge on Thayer Street in Providence will talk about the latest in virtual reality technology and the business opportunities in providing VR entertainment.

Don’t let stress ruin your holiday season. Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI has easy steps on organizing for the holidays.

News & Politics Starts at 4 p.m.

In the 4 p.m. hour of GoLocal LIVE, Kate Nagle talks to GoLocal Columnist Bob Whitcomb about the latest local and national pressing issues.

Also, watch “Rickman’s Big View” Ray Rickman’s weekly video opinion broadcast.

As a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for Rhode Island and the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom, Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.

Watch or listen to GoLocal LIVE 3-5 p.m.

Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Must do This Fall in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.