Third Wave of Artists Announced for 2018 Newport Jazz Festival

The third wave of artists for the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival has been announced.

"I've been waiting, rather impatiently, to share this incredible Third Wave of artists. Every year there are two or three sets I clear my schedule for, but I might have to up that number this year since there are at least four in this wave alone: George Clinton and P Funk, Jon Batiste, GoGo Penguin and, I know where I'll be on Friday - R+R=NOW is one of the most important groups out there. You don't miss a group who's collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Common, Kanye West, Mos Def and Q-Tip. Is it August yet?,” said Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation.

The second wave lineup is as follows:

Friday, August 3, 2018

R+R=NOW with Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Derrick Hodge, Taylor McFerrin & Justin Tyson

Still Dreaming with Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley and Brian Blade

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Marquis Hill Blacktet

Alicia Olatuja

Berklee Global Institute Workshop Ensembles

Saturday, August 4, 2018

Jon Batiste

Harold Mabern & Eric Alexander

Roy Hargrove

Charenée Wade

University of Rhode Island Big Band under the direction of Joe Parillo

Sunday, August 5, 2018

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Gregory Porter

GoGo Penguin

Nicole Mitchell's Dusty Wings

Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio

Massachusetts Music Educators Association Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Darcy James Argue

Newport Jazz Festival

The 2018 Newport Jazz Festival will run from August 3 to August 5 at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Tickets are on sale now.

Click here for more information.

