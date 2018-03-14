Third Wave of Artists Announced for 2018 Newport Jazz Festival
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
"I've been waiting, rather impatiently, to share this incredible Third Wave of artists. Every year there are two or three sets I clear my schedule for, but I might have to up that number this year since there are at least four in this wave alone: George Clinton and P Funk, Jon Batiste, GoGo Penguin and, I know where I'll be on Friday - R+R=NOW is one of the most important groups out there. You don't miss a group who's collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Common, Kanye West, Mos Def and Q-Tip. Is it August yet?,” said Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation.
The second wave lineup is as follows:
Friday, August 3, 2018
- R+R=NOW with Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Derrick Hodge, Taylor McFerrin & Justin Tyson
- Still Dreaming with Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley and Brian Blade
- Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
- Marquis Hill Blacktet
- Alicia Olatuja
- Berklee Global Institute Workshop Ensembles
Saturday, August 4, 2018
- Jon Batiste
- Harold Mabern & Eric Alexander
- Roy Hargrove
- Charenée Wade
- University of Rhode Island Big Band under the direction of Joe Parillo
Sunday, August 5, 2018
- George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
- Gregory Porter
- GoGo Penguin
- Nicole Mitchell's Dusty Wings
- Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio
- Massachusetts Music Educators Association Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Darcy James Argue
Newport Jazz Festival
The 2018 Newport Jazz Festival will run from August 3 to August 5 at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Tickets are on sale now.
Click here for more information.
2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Friday Highlights
The 2017 Newport Jazz Festival kicked of its weekend of smooth music at Fort Adams State Park yesterday.
