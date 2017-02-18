slides: Things to do Over School Vacation Week in RI

February vacation has arrived and the kids are home from school for an entire week.

To help keep them busy, GoLocalProv.com has compiled a list of great things to do over the break.

From museums to film festivals to skating to hikes filled with wildlife, the list consists of it all.

“Rhode Island abounds with beautiful parks, forest and shore-side trails, scenic bikeways, and so many other incredible places to explore and observe a diversity of wildlife. These experiences are available for free, year round. We also offer special opportunities throughout the year for families to get outside and join us for a fun adventure at our state parks, campgrounds, and other recreational areas. And we’re thrilled to offer this exciting lineup for school vacation week. I encourage all to come out and learn about the fascinating natural world all around them. What fun,” said DEM Director Janet Coit.

So round up the kids, get out of the house and explore during this vacation.

