slides: Things to do Over School Vacation Week in RI
Saturday, February 18, 2017
To help keep them busy, GoLocalProv.com has compiled a list of great things to do over the break.
From museums to film festivals to skating to hikes filled with wildlife, the list consists of it all.
“Rhode Island abounds with beautiful parks, forest and shore-side trails, scenic bikeways, and so many other incredible places to explore and observe a diversity of wildlife. These experiences are available for free, year round. We also offer special opportunities throughout the year for families to get outside and join us for a fun adventure at our state parks, campgrounds, and other recreational areas. And we’re thrilled to offer this exciting lineup for school vacation week. I encourage all to come out and learn about the fascinating natural world all around them. What fun,” said DEM Director Janet Coit.
So round up the kids, get out of the house and explore during this vacation.
Skate at Newport Skating Center
Newport
The Newport Skating Center is in its final week of business before closing for the Spring and Summer.
Be sure to make the most of it by getting out on the ice and take a few final laps.
The skating center closes on February 27.
Attend the 8th Annual Providence Children's Film Festival in Providence
Providence
The Providence Children's Film Festival returns for its 8th year of great movie showings and kids activities across Providence.
Audiences of all ages will enjoy over 100 feature-length and short films—including live-action, documentary, and animation—made by filmmakers from around the world.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until February 26.
Trampoline Parks
Providence
Sky Zone is an indoor trampoline park with locations in Providence. Join a dodgeball game, jump into a pit of foam cubes, or just bounce around in the "open jump." It's a great way for the kids to burn off some energy after being couped up inside all winter long.
Guided Hike Through George Washington Managment Area
On Tuesday, February 21, the Divisions of Forest Environment and Law Enforcement will host a guided hike through the 4,000-acre management area.
Hikers will learn about wildlife, trees, and conservation practices. The guided hike will leave from George Washington Management Area headquarters office building. Space is limited to 30 registered children and their families.
Celebrate at the Newport Winter Festival
Newport
School vacation is a great reason to celebrate.
The 2017 Newport Winter Festival is set to be held from February 17-26 and will feature live music, food, games and so much more over a span of nine days.
Indoor Rock Climbing
Lincoln
Challenge yourself and have fun doing it this vacation. Try one of New England's indoor rock climbing gyms. Whether you choose Rock Spot Climbing in Rhode Island, Carabiner's in Massachusetts, or Vertical Dreams in New Hampshire, rock climbing is a fun and challenging way to get some exercise without running on treadmills.
The Providence Children's Museum
Providence
Never a bad option to pass the time during vacation week.
The museum is warm, fun and educational all at the same time with numerous exhibits and hands-on activities.
Biomes Marine Education Facility
North Kingstown
Biomes is "New England's only private marine education facility and the most hands-on aquarium in the region."
Take your family to see the largest collection of New England marine life in the world! From native species, to tropical strays, everything they have can be found right in our own waters.
Sled Down Neutaconkanut Hill
Providence
Neutaconkanut Hill has some of the best slopes for sledding in the state.
Bundle up, hold on, and enjoy the ride.
In addition to the sledding slopes, snowshoeing and cross country skiing is offered at this legendary Providence slope.
For more great places to sled, check out GoLocalProv's latest list.
Cross Country Skiing at East Bay Bike Path
Bristol to Providence
Grab your poles and skis and head down to the East Bay Bike Path for some Cross Country Skiing. Of course, you can go cross-country skiing anywhere there is snow and some flat land, but the East Bay Bike Path stretches about 14 miles from Bristol to India Point Park in Providence.
Birding Workshop at Beavertail State Park
Jamestown
DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife will host a birding workshop on sea duck identification. Participants will learn to identify the various species of sea ducks that call Narragansett Bay home during the winter. Binoculars and field guides are suggested
Curling at Ocean State Curling Club
Cranston
You watch curling in the Olympics every year and you love it. So try it this winter.
The Ocean State Curling Club has your curling fix. Hosting events and tournaments or "bonspiels" at the Veteran’s Memorial Ice Rink in Cranston, RI, the Ocean State Curling Club is a "social club for anyone interested in recreational curling." The club also offers lessons for those who want to learn the sport.
Skiing, Tubing, and Snowboarding at Yawgoo Valley
Exeter
It was good enough for Rob Gronkowski, why not join the fun? Yawgoo Valley Ski Area offers ski lessons, snowboarding lessons, and Gronk's new favorite activity, tubing! Yawgoo is open extra hours for February vacation, but reservations are recommended.
Jedi Training School
Smithfield
Smithfield Parks and Recreation is hosting a Jedi Training School at the Smithfield Senior Center.
The class is an engaging, interactive class where students are taught several moves with a light saber. They will also learn to use the force.
May the force be with you.
