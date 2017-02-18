Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

slides: Things to do Over School Vacation Week in RI

Saturday, February 18, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

February vacation has arrived and the kids are home from school for an entire week. 

To help keep them busy, GoLocalProv.com has compiled a list of great things to do over the break. 

From museums to film festivals to skating to hikes filled with wildlife, the list consists of it all. 

“Rhode Island abounds with beautiful parks, forest and shore-side trails, scenic bikeways, and so many other incredible places to explore and observe a diversity of wildlife. These experiences are available for free, year round.  We also offer special opportunities throughout the year for families to get outside and join us for a fun adventure at our state parks, campgrounds, and other recreational areas.  And we’re thrilled to offer this exciting lineup for school vacation week. I encourage all to come out and learn about the fascinating natural world all around them. What fun,” said DEM Director Janet Coit. 

So round up the kids, get out of the house and explore during this vacation. 

SEE WHAT TO DO IN THE SLIDESHOW BELOW

 

 

Related Slideshow: Things to do Over School Vacation Week in RI - 2017

Prev Next

Skate at Newport Skating Center

Newport

The Newport Skating Center is in its final week of business before closing for the Spring and Summer. 

Be sure to make the most of it by getting out on the ice and take a few final laps. 

The skating center closes on February 27. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

Attend the 8th Annual Providence Children's Film Festival in Providence

Providence

The Providence Children's Film Festival returns for its 8th year of great movie showings and kids activities across Providence. 

Audiences of all ages will enjoy over 100 feature-length and short films—including live-action, documentary, and animation—made by filmmakers from around the world.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until February 26. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

Trampoline Parks

Providence

Sky Zone is an indoor trampoline park with locations in Providence. Join a dodgeball game, jump into a pit of foam cubes, or just bounce around in the "open jump." It's a great way for the kids to burn off some energy after being couped up inside all winter long.

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

Guided Hike Through George Washington Managment Area

 On Tuesday, February 21, the Divisions of Forest Environment and Law Enforcement will host a guided hike through the 4,000-acre management area.

Hikers will learn about wildlife, trees, and conservation practices. The guided hike will leave from George Washington Management Area headquarters office building. Space is limited to 30 registered children and their families.

Prev Next

Celebrate at the Newport Winter Festival 

Newport

School vacation is a great reason to celebrate. 

The 2017 Newport Winter Festival is set to be held from February 17-26 and will feature live music, food, games and so much more over a span of nine days. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

Indoor Rock Climbing

Lincoln

Challenge yourself and have fun doing it this vacation. Try one of New England's indoor rock climbing gyms. Whether you choose Rock Spot Climbing in Rhode Island, Carabiner's in Massachusetts, or Vertical Dreams in New Hampshire, rock climbing is a fun and challenging way to get some exercise without running on treadmills.

Click here for more information

Prev Next

The Providence Children's Museum 

Providence 

Never a bad option to pass the time during vacation week.  

The museum is warm, fun and educational all at the same time with numerous exhibits and hands-on activities. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

Biomes Marine Education Facility 

North Kingstown

Biomes is "New England's only private marine education facility and the most hands-on aquarium in the region." 

Take your family to see the largest collection of New England marine life in the world! From native species, to tropical strays, everything they have can be found right in our own waters. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

Sled Down Neutaconkanut Hill

Providence

Neutaconkanut Hill has some of the best slopes for sledding in the state. 

Bundle up, hold on, and enjoy the ride. 

In addition to the sledding slopes, snowshoeing and cross country skiing is offered at this legendary Providence slope.

For more great places to sled, check out GoLocalProv's latest list. 

Prev Next

Cross Country Skiing at East Bay Bike Path

Bristol to Providence 

Grab your poles and skis and head down to the East Bay Bike Path for some Cross Country Skiing. Of course, you can go cross-country skiing anywhere there is snow and some flat land, but the East Bay Bike Path stretches about 14 miles from Bristol to India Point Park in Providence. 

Prev Next

Birding Workshop at Beavertail State Park 

Jamestown 

DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife will host a birding workshop on sea duck identification. Participants will learn to identify the various species of sea ducks that call Narragansett Bay home during the winter.  Binoculars and field guides are suggested

Prev Next

Curling at Ocean State Curling Club 

Cranston 

You watch curling in the Olympics every year and you love it. So try it this winter. 

The Ocean State Curling Club has your curling fix. Hosting events and tournaments or "bonspiels" at the Veteran’s Memorial Ice Rink in Cranston, RI, the Ocean State Curling Club is a "social club for anyone interested in recreational curling." The club also offers lessons for those who want to learn the sport.

Prev Next

Give to the Community

Across Rhode Island 

School vacation week is a great time to give back to the community. 

Volunteer at a food shelter or anything else to help those in need. 

Items like food, clothes, and blankets are just some of the things that are needed most this time of year. 

Prev Next

Skiing, Tubing, and Snowboarding at Yawgoo Valley

Exeter

It was good enough for Rob Gronkowski, why not join the fun? Yawgoo Valley Ski Area offers ski lessons, snowboarding lessons, and Gronk's new favorite activity, tubing! Yawgoo is open extra hours for February vacation, but reservations are recommended.

Prev Next

Jedi Training School 

Smithfield 

Smithfield Parks and Recreation is hosting a Jedi Training School at the Smithfield Senior Center. 

The class is an engaging, interactive class where students are taught several moves with a light saber. They will also learn to use the force. 

May the force be with you. 

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!