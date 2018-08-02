The Ultimate Newport Celebrity List

Newport is the cultural intersection of countesses, sailors, artists, and an ever-increasing list of Hollywood celebrities.

Recently, there has been an influx of super-wealthy Hollywood stars scooping up Newport mansion for as little as $9 million.

On any given July or August the very rich -- and very famous -- may be in town for a weekend wedding or a party, but in recent years a slew of celebrities have decided to make Newport one of their homes.

GoLocal takes a look at some of the homegrown celebs and the "outsiders" who moved to Newport. For some, they came for the summers, the architecture, the food and the “Town and Country” mentions. Others, they came as they had a birthright to summer in Newport.

The list focuses on those of the late 20th and 21st centuries -- the Gilded Age is not included.

Related Slideshow: The Ultimate Newport Celebrity List - July, 2018

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.