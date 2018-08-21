“The Ladies of Linden Place” Mansion Tour Returns Saturday

“The Ladies of Linden Place” mansion tour is returning.

On Saturday, August 25 at 11 a.m., a special docent-led tour is being offered focusing on the lives of the women who made history at Linden Place Mansion.

The Tour

As tourists walk the 200-year old mansion rooms, the women of Linden Place come alive through portraits, photographs, artifacts and more.

Learn about the many generations of DeWolf & Colt women who lived in the mansion, their daily lives, and roles of ladies in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Hear the stories about the different women who lived and worked at Linden Place from 1810 through 1986: a slave trader’s wife (Charlotte DeWolf), a widow, who to make ends meet turned Linden Place into a boarding house (Sarah DeWolf), the social “grand dame” of Bristol, Theodora who saved Linden Place from the auction block and an Oscar-winning actress, Ethel Barrymore, who spent summers at Linden Place.

