The trio of mega rock bands The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, and Bush mesmerized the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion on Monday. The outdoor amphitheater, accompanied by beautiful weather, was the perfect setting for an evening chock full of great music.

Frontman Gavin Rossdale anchored a tight set by Bush, which included their hits “Machinehead,” “Everything Zen,” “Swallowed,” “Glycerine,” and “Comedown.” Rossdale’s execution can only be described as electric, which the band complemented with precision.

Stone Temple Pilots staged a fantastic performance, lead masterfully by singer Jeff Gutt. Founding members Robert DeLeo (bass), Dean DeLeo (guitar), and Eric Kretz (drums) rounded out the band’s lineup, delivering their hits “Wicked Garden,” “Sex Type Thing,” “Plush,” “Big Empty,” and “Interstate Love Song.”

The evening was capped off by The Cult, with original members Ian Astbury (lead vocals) and Bill Duffy (guitar) leading the way. The band provided an inspired set consisting of their hits “Rain,” “Love Removal Machine,” “Fire Woman,” and “She Sells Sanctuary.” Astbury’s voice and energy were as compelling as ever, and the band was rock solid.

GoLocalProv was there to capture a flawless night of superb hard rock.

See the slideshow below for photos.

