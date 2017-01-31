The Chainsmokers Set to Play the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in June
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The concert will take place on June 7 and will be part of their 40-city tour that concludes in Queens, New York on June 10.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3.
Click here for more information.
The Chainsmokers
The Chainsmokers will release their debut album this year to go alongside their North American arena tour which begins on April 13 in Miami.
Multi-platinum artist Kiiara will join The Chainsmokers as special guest on all dates.
The album and tour announcements come after the release of The Chainsmokers new single titled “Paris.” The song rose to the number one spot on iTunes Top Songs chart and debuted at number seven on the Billboard’s Hot 100.
The song serves as a follow up to their previous hit “Closer.”
The group is up for three GRAMMY® Awards this year in the Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Dance Recording categories.
Slideshow: 30 Most Famous Bands from New England
Related Slideshow: 30 Most Famous Musicians and Bands From New England - 2015
The Schemers
The Schemers started in Providence, Rhode Island in 1979 and considered one of the greatest Rhode Island Rock Bands of all-time.
In 2015, the Schemers were inducted into the Rhode Island Musica Hall of Fame and recently released a new album titled The Last Beach.
The Album is available here.
Phish
Phish was born at the University of Vermont in 1983 and played their first show at the school's cafeteria.
Phish mad their national tour debut in 1992 at the H.O.R.D.E festival and would tour Europe and the United States with Carlos Santana later that year.
Photo courtesy of Dane Shinneman/flickr
Donna Summer
Donna Summer, also known as LaDonna Adrian Gaines, was born in Boston Massachusetts and gained prominance during the disco era of the late 1970's.
Summer is a five time Grammy Award winner and has sold over 140 million records, according to reports.
Summer's hits include Love to Love You Baby and Last Dance
New Edition
New Edition formed in Boston in 1982, the same year they got thier break, performing at the Holleywood Talent Night at Boston's Strand Theatre.
Though they did not win the night, they impressed producer Maurice Starr who signed them to a contract. The group released thier first album Candy Girl.
Candy Girl featured hits like Is This The End and Popcorn Love
Roomful of Blues
Roomful of Blues originated in Westerly, Rhode Island in 1967 and have since toured all over the world with a combination of blues and swing music.
Roomful of Blues released their self titled first album in 1978 and thier second album titled Lets Have a Party in 1979.
Roomful of Blues last studio album came in 2011 and was titled Hook, Line and Sinker.
Photo courtesy of wikipedia
Tavares
The Tavares Brothers were born in Providence, Rhode Island but moved to New Bedford, Massachusetts.
The brothers released 12 albums, the last one coming in 1983 call Words of Music, and were inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2014.
Photo courtesy of Tavaresbrothers.com
Steve Smith & The Nakeds
Steve Smith and the Nakeds have been one of the premiere rhythm and blues bands since they started in Rhode Island in 1973.
The band was inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and are best known for songs such as Daytona Blonde, Girls its you and The Vehicle.
Photo courtesy of thenakeds.com
Talking Heads
Alumni of the Rhode Island School of Design, the Talking Heads were formed in New York City in 1975 and were active until 1991.
Three of the band's, Once in a Lifetime, Psycho Killer and Life During War Time, were included on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's List of 500 songs that shaped Rock and Roll.
Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf, also known as Marvin Lee Aday, is originally from Texas but lived in Redding, Connecticut with his family from 1985 to 1998 before he moved to California and now resides in Texas.
Meat Loaf is known for hits such as "I'd Do Anything for Love," which earned him a Grammy Award for best solo rock vocal performance.
Photo courtesy of Wikipedia
Moby
Moby, also known as Richard Melvin Hall, was born in Harlem, New York but raised in Darien Connecticut by his mother.
Moby's breakthrough hit was Go which got him into the top ten in the UK in 1991 but some of his other hits include Voodoo Child, Thousand and Next is the E.
Photo courtesy of Wikipedia
Boston
Boston, is from Boston, Massachusetts and rose to stardom during the 1970's and 1980's.
The band has made and sold six studio albums totaling for a total of over 31 million albums sold. Of the 31 million, 17 of it came from their self titled debut album and seven of it came from their second album, Don't Look Back.
Daryl Hall
Daryl Hall is from Pennsylvannia but has purchased two houses in Connecticut, one house that was built in 1771 and the other build in 1780.
Daryl Hall is a co founder of the band Hall & Oates. The band recorded six U.S. Number 1 singles including Out of Touch, Kiss on my List, Private Eyes and I can't go for that.
Hall is currently the host of the online show/webcast Live From Daryl's House.
Photo courtesy of Matthew Becker
Karen & Richard Carpenter
Karen and her brother Richard Carpenter were born in New Haven Connecticut and formed the band The Carpenters.
The Carpenters first single was a cover of a Beatles song, A Ticket to Ride and made it to #54 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Carpenters second album offered two major hits, (They Long to be) Close to You, and We've Only Just Begun. Those two songs made it #1 and 2 on the charts.
Karen Carpenter died at age 32 of heart failure related to anorexia nervosa.
Michael Bolton
Michael Bolton was born in New Haven, Connecticut and rose to stardom as a singer in the 1970's and 80's.
Bolton's first major hit was Gloria and then How am I Supposed to Live Without You
Bolton has sold over 75 million records and has recorded eight top 10's.
Photo courtesy of wikipeida
Mighty Mighty Bosstones
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones were formed in Boston in 1983 and are still active.
The band reached the peak of their popularity in 1997 with the release of their album Let's Face It and the hit single The Impression That I Get.
Their most recent album, The Magic of Youth was released in 2011.
Greg Abate
Rhode Island's Greg Abate is an internationally known saxophone player in the Jazz music scene. Greg Abate formed one half of the band Abate and Woods.
Phil Woods passed away but recorded his final album with Abate at Chan's in Woonsocket in 2014.
The album is set to be released. Click here to pre-order.
Dropkick Murphys
The Dropkick Murphys were formed in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1996, breaking onto the scene in 2004 with their first mainstream hit Tessie.
Most recently, the band performed at Gillette Stadium during the New England Patriots season opener and their songs can be heard constantly at both the TD Garden and Fenway Park during games.
Two other major hits from the Dropkick Murphys include I'm Shipping up to Boston and The State of Massachusetts.
Photo courtesy of slonikkinios/flickr
Aerosmith
Arguably the greatest New England band of all-time, Aerosmith formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 1970.
Aerosmith has sold over 150 million records world wide, including 70 million in the United States. The band has 21 top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards and ten MTV Video Music Awards.
Aerosmith was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.
Hits include Dream On, Walk This Way, Same Old Song and Dance and I Don't Want to Miss a Thing.
Photo courtesy of Wikipedia
