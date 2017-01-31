The Chainsmokers Set to Play the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in June

The Chainsmokers will play at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center as part of their “Memories: Do Not Open” tour.

The concert will take place on June 7 and will be part of their 40-city tour that concludes in Queens, New York on June 10.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3.

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers will release their debut album this year to go alongside their North American arena tour which begins on April 13 in Miami.

Multi-platinum artist Kiiara will join The Chainsmokers as special guest on all dates.

The album and tour announcements come after the release of The Chainsmokers new single titled “Paris.” The song rose to the number one spot on iTunes Top Songs chart and debuted at number seven on the Billboard’s Hot 100.

The song serves as a follow up to their previous hit “Closer.”

The group is up for three GRAMMY® Awards this year in the Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Dance Recording categories.

Slideshow: 30 Most Famous Bands from New England

Related Slideshow: 30 Most Famous Musicians and Bands From New England - 2015

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.