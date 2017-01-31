Welcome! Login | Register
 

Has RI’s First Gentleman Thrown Himself Into the Political Fray?—Has RI’s First Gentleman Thrown Himself Into the…

Riley: Barron’s Touts Dow 30,000 Unfortunately RI Needs Dow 45,000—Riley: Barron's Touts Dow 30,000 Unfortunately RI Needs…

A Love Letter to the Right: Guest MINDSETTER™ Steve Forleo—A Love Letter to the Right: Guest MINDSETTER™…

Horowitz: Raimondo’s Free College Tuition Proposal - A Smart Investment in RI’s Future—Horowitz: Raimondo’s Free College Tuition Proposal - A…

Atlanta Falcons With Ties to New England—Atlanta Falcons With Ties to New England

RIDOT Accepting Proposals for New Pawtucket Commuter Rail Station—RIDOT Accepting Proposals for New Pawtucket Commuter Rail…

The Chainsmokers Set to Play the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in June—The Chainsmokers Set to Play the Dunkin' Donuts…

Organize + Energize: Organizing Your Memorabilia—Organize + Energize: Organizing Your Memorabilia

Weiss: Search on for GOP Senators to Protect Medicare—Weiss: Search on for GOP Senators to Protect…

Belichick Donates Powerboat to Sail Newport—Belichick Donates Powerboat to Sail Newport

 
 

The Chainsmokers Set to Play the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in June

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers will play at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center as part of their “Memories: Do Not Open” tour. 

The concert will take place on June 7 and will be part of their 40-city tour that concludes in Queens, New York on June 10. 

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3. 

Click here for more information. 

The Chainsmokers 

The Chainsmokers will release their debut album this year to go alongside their North American arena tour which begins on April 13 in Miami. 

Multi-platinum artist Kiiara will join The Chainsmokers as special guest on all dates.

The album and tour announcements come after the release of The Chainsmokers new single titled “Paris.”  The song rose to the number one spot on iTunes Top Songs chart and debuted at number seven on the Billboard’s Hot 100. 

The song serves as a follow up to their previous hit “Closer.” 

The group is up for three GRAMMY® Awards this year in the Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Dance Recording categories. 

Slideshow: 30 Most Famous Bands from New England 

 

Related Slideshow: 30 Most Famous Musicians and Bands From New England - 2015

Prev Next

The Cars

They started in Boston in the 1970's but rocked New England and the rest of the country well into the 1980's.

Famous for Candy-O and Shake it up -- they won Video of the Year from MTV and made it to #1 on Billboard.

Prev Next

The Schemers

The Schemers started in Providence, Rhode Island in 1979 and considered one of the greatest Rhode Island Rock Bands of all-time. 

In 2015, the Schemers were inducted into the Rhode Island Musica Hall of Fame and recently released a new album titled The Last Beach. 

The Album is available here. 

Prev Next

John Cafferty and Beaver Brown

The band started in Rhode Island in the 1970's but reached mainstream success in the 80's. 

Two of the hits that helped them get there were Wilde Summer Nights and Tender years, both selling 10,000 copies. 

Prev Next

Phish

Phish was born at the University of Vermont in 1983 and played their first show at the school's cafeteria. 

Phish mad their national tour debut in 1992 at the H.O.R.D.E festival and would tour Europe and the United States with Carlos Santana later that year. 

Photo courtesy of Dane Shinneman/flickr

Prev Next

Deer Tick

Deer Tick started in Providence, Rhode Island in 2004 playing their first show at The Growroom. However, they did not take the name Deer Tick until 2005. 

Deer Ticks debut album was released in 2007 and it was titled War Elephant.

Photo courtesy of Deertickmusic.com

Prev Next

Donna Summer

Donna Summer, also known as LaDonna Adrian Gaines, was born in Boston Massachusetts and gained prominance during the disco era of the late 1970's. 

Summer is a five time Grammy Award winner and has sold over 140 million records, according to reports. 

Summer's hits include Love to Love You Baby and Last Dance

Prev Next

Grace Potter

Grace Potter and the Nocturnals started in Vermont in 2002 and began their run as an Indie band. 

The groups first album, Nothing But The Water, was released in 2005 and was nominated for two awards at the Boston Music Awards. 

Prev Next

New Edition

New Edition formed in Boston in 1982, the same year they got thier break, performing at the Holleywood Talent Night at Boston's Strand Theatre.

 Though they did not win the night, they impressed producer Maurice Starr who signed them to a contract. The group released thier first album Candy Girl. 

Candy Girl featured hits like Is This The End and Popcorn Love

Prev Next

Roomful of Blues

Roomful of Blues originated in Westerly, Rhode Island in 1967 and have since toured all over the world with a combination of blues and swing music. 

Roomful of Blues released their self titled first album in 1978 and thier second album titled Lets Have a Party in 1979. 

Roomful of Blues last studio album came in 2011 and was titled Hook, Line and Sinker. 

Photo courtesy of wikipedia

Prev Next

The Pixies

The Pixies formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 1986 and released their first album titled Surfa Rosa in 1987.

The Pixies last album was released in 2014, titled Indie Cindy.

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

Prev Next

Joan Baez

Joan Baez was not born in New England but moved to Massachusetts in 1958 when her father took a job at MIT. 

Baez released her first album, Vanguard, in 1960 and it reached #15 on the pop charts and #9 in the UK. 

Photo courtesy of Heinrich Klaffs/ flickr

Prev Next

Till Tuesday

'Till Tuesday was formed in Boston in 1982 and got their first taste of fame by winning WBCN's Rock and Roll Rumble in 1983. 

The band's biggest hit came in 1985 when the song Voices Carry made it into the top 10 on the charts. 

Prev Next

Tavares

The Tavares Brothers were born in Providence, Rhode Island but moved to New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The brothers released 12 albums, the last one coming in 1983 call Words of Music, and were inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2014. 

Photo courtesy of Tavaresbrothers.com

Prev Next

Apathy

Apathy, also known as Chad Bromley, is a producer and rapper from Willimantic, Connecticut. 

His debut album titled Eastern Philosophy was released in 2006 with his most recent album being released in 2014. 

Prev Next

Steve Smith & The Nakeds

Steve Smith and the Nakeds have been one of the premiere rhythm and blues bands since they started in Rhode Island in 1973. 

The band was inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and are best known for songs such as Daytona Blonde, Girls its you and The Vehicle.

Photo courtesy of thenakeds.com

Prev Next

James Taylor

James Taylor is a five time Grammy Award winner from Boston, Massachusetts. 

Taylor is known for songs such as Carolina in My Mind, Sweet Baby James and You've Got a Friend. 

Prev Next

Talking Heads

Alumni of the Rhode Island School of Design, the Talking Heads were formed in New York City in 1975 and were active until 1991. 

Three of the band's, Once in a Lifetime, Psycho Killer and Life During War Time, were included on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's List of 500 songs that shaped Rock and Roll. 

Prev Next

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf, also known as Marvin Lee Aday, is originally from Texas but lived in Redding, Connecticut with his family from 1985 to 1998 before he moved to California and now resides in Texas. 

Meat Loaf is known for hits such as "I'd Do Anything for Love," which earned him a Grammy Award for best solo rock vocal performance. 

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia 

Prev Next

Moby

Moby, also known as Richard Melvin Hall, was born in Harlem, New York but raised in Darien Connecticut by his mother. 

Moby's breakthrough hit was Go which got him into the top ten in the UK in 1991 but some of his other hits include Voodoo Child, Thousand and Next is the E.

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

Prev Next

Boston

Boston, is from Boston, Massachusetts and rose to stardom during the 1970's and 1980's. 

The band has made and sold six studio albums totaling for a total of over 31 million albums sold.  Of the 31 million, 17 of it came from their self titled debut album and seven of it came from their second album, Don't Look Back. 

Prev Next

J. Geils Band

J. Geils Band was formed in 1967 in Worcester, Massachusetts and since breaking up in 1985, they have reunited seven times. 

The band's biggest hit was Centerfold in 1981 which soared to the top of the charts in the United States in 1982. 

Prev Next

Daryl Hall

Daryl Hall is from Pennsylvannia but has purchased two houses in Connecticut, one house that was built in 1771 and the other build in 1780. 

Daryl Hall is a co founder of the band Hall & Oates. The band recorded six U.S. Number 1 singles including Out of Touch, Kiss on my List, Private Eyes and I can't go for that. 

Hall is currently the host of the online show/webcast Live From Daryl's House.

Photo courtesy of Matthew Becker

Prev Next

Karen & Richard Carpenter

Karen and her brother Richard Carpenter were born in New Haven Connecticut and formed the band The Carpenters. 

The Carpenters first single was a cover of a Beatles song, A Ticket to Ride and made it to #54 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Carpenters second album offered two major hits, (They Long to be) Close to You, and We've Only Just Begun. Those two songs made it #1 and 2 on the charts. 

Karen Carpenter died at age 32 of heart failure related to anorexia nervosa. 

Prev Next

Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton was born in New Haven, Connecticut and rose to stardom as a singer in the 1970's and 80's. 

Bolton's first major hit was Gloria and then How am I Supposed to Live Without You

Bolton has sold over 75 million records and has recorded eight top 10's. 

Photo courtesy of wikipeida

Prev Next

New Kids on the Block

The New Kids on the Block were formed in Boston, Masachusetts in 1984 led by Donnie Wahlberg. 

The band won two American Music Awards in 1990 and have sold over 80 million records all over the world. 

Prev Next

The Copacetics

The Copacetics are a Reggae/Ska Band originating from Providence, Rhode Island. 

Thier songs include I don't Know, Blood From a Stone and One of Those Nights. 

Prev Next

Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones were formed in Boston in 1983 and are still active. 

The band reached the peak of their popularity in 1997 with the release of their album Let's Face It and the hit single The Impression That I Get. 

Their most recent album, The Magic of Youth was released in 2011. 

Prev Next

Greg Abate

Rhode Island's Greg Abate is an internationally known saxophone player in the Jazz music scene. Greg Abate formed one half of the band Abate and Woods.

Phil Woods passed away but recorded his final album with Abate at Chan's in Woonsocket in 2014. 

The album is set to be released. Click here to pre-order. 

Prev Next

Dropkick Murphys

The Dropkick Murphys were formed in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1996, breaking onto the scene in 2004 with their first mainstream hit Tessie. 

Most recently, the band performed at Gillette Stadium during the New England Patriots season opener and their songs can be heard constantly at both the TD Garden and Fenway Park during games. 

Two other major hits from the Dropkick Murphys include I'm Shipping up to Boston and The State of Massachusetts. 

Photo courtesy of slonikkinios/flickr

Prev Next

Aerosmith

Arguably the greatest New England band of all-time, Aerosmith formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 1970.

Aerosmith has sold over 150 million records world wide, including 70 million in the United States. The band has 21 top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards and ten MTV Video Music Awards. 

Aerosmith was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. 

Hits include Dream On, Walk This Way, Same Old Song and Dance and I Don't Want to Miss a Thing. 

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!