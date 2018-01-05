Taylor Swift Adds 3rd Show at Gillette Stadium

Pop star Taylor Swift has added a third show at Gillette Stadium as part of her “Reputation” Stadium Tour.

The third new show is set for Thursday, July 26 and will be followed by the two previously scheduled shows on July 27 and July 28.

Tickets for the added show will go on sale to the public on January 31 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Taylor Swift

Swift has received awards from the Nashville Songwriters Association and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and was included in Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time in 2015.

She is also the winner of 10 Grammy Awards, five Guinness World Records, one Emmy Award, 21 Billboard Music Awards, 12 Country Music Association Awards, eight Academy of Country Music Awards, and one Brit Award.

She is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 40 million albums—including 27.8 million in the US—and 130 million single downloads.

She was named Time Person of the Year in 2017 as part of the “Silence Breakers.”

