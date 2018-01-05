Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Taylor Swift Adds 3rd Show at Gillette Stadium

Friday, January 05, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Taylor Swift

Pop star Taylor Swift has added a third show at Gillette Stadium as part of her “Reputation” Stadium Tour.

The third new show is set for Thursday, July 26 and will be followed by the two previously scheduled shows on July 27 and July 28.

Tickets for the added show will go on sale to the public on January 31 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Taylor Swift

Swift has received awards from the Nashville Songwriters Association and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and was included in Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time in 2015. 

She is also the winner of 10 Grammy Awards, five Guinness World Records, one Emmy Award, 21 Billboard Music Awards, 12 Country Music Association Awards, eight Academy of Country Music Awards, and one Brit Award.

She is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 40 million albums—including 27.8 million in the US—and 130 million single downloads.

She was named Time Person of the Year in 2017 as part of the “Silence Breakers.”

 

Related Slideshow: Taylor Swift Celebrates Independence

Taylor Swift's Instagram and Facebook were abuzz this weekend with pictures of her Independence Day celebration.

Prev Next

Making a Cake

Taylor and friends gather together to make an Independence Day cake. 

Prev Next

The Finished Product

Taylor and her brother Austin light sparklers atop the finished cake. 

Prev Next

Red Coat

Seems not everyone is ready to accept American independence. Ed Sheeran wore a "Red Coat" to the celebration: the uniform of the British regular during the Revolutionary War. 

Prev Next

Swan Squad

Taylor and her "swan squad" enjoy the water and the beautiful day.

Prev Next

America and Scotland

Taylor and Calvin Harris celebrate American Independence together. Seems America and Scotland are getting along quite well.

Prev Next

Happy 4th

Taylor Swift sent out a "Happy 4th" message along with this picture. 

Prev Next

Martha Hunt

Taylor also posted this picture of Martha Hunt from the weekend. 

Prev Next

Serayah

Here is a picture of Serayah from the celebration. 

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!