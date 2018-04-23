Swan Point Cemetery Staff Teams With Prov Country Day School to Celebrate Earth Day

Horticulture and greenhouse staff at the Swan Point Cemetery in Providence teamed up with over a dozen high school students from Providence Country Day school in East Providence to plant a new garden outside the cemetery’s Redwood Mausoleum complex in celebration of Earth Day.

Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 and is now recognized in 193 countries.

The day is celebrated to demonstrate support for the environment and environmental protection.

Redwood Mausoleum is "one of the most prestigious above-ground interment sites in Rhode Island, the Redwood is our newest mausoleum and features an array of granite or marbled-faced interior and exterior crypts, offered in single, tandem and double spaces. Electronic passkeys for private access are provided to those who select interior crypts."

Swan Point Cemetery

Swan Point Cemetery was established in 1846 and extends from Blackstone Boulevard easterly to the Seekonk River. Twenty-three governors, four Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, and H.P. Lovecraft are all buried at Swan Point.

It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

