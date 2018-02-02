Super Bowl Friday: Puppy Bowl Star, “Amen-Dola” Creators Perform, & Jarvis Green

We’re gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday on Friday’s LIVE.

You’ve seen the sensational "Amen-Dola" parody sung to the tune of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," paying tribute to Patriots star Danny Amendola.

Molly O’Brien talks to the stand up comic behind the lyrics, Ian Cunningham.

He’s the mastermind who also brought you the “Brady Pull Me Closer” parody. Stick around to hear a live performance of “Amen-Dola” from musician Ian Biggs and Sarah Gonzalez.

See the Videos Below

This year's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet TV will feature Paddington, a dog from Rhode Island’s East Greenwich Animal Protection League.

Tammy Flanagan and the Puppy Bowl star Paddington join LIVE to talk about how the rescue group got involved, and their Puppy Bowl event on Sunday.



During the 4 p.m. show, former New England Patriot and two-time Super Bowl champion Jarvis Green will be in studio to talk about his Oceans 97 shrimp company, his work with the Jarvis Green Foundation -- and insights into the Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl matchup.



Staying with the Super Bowl theme, registered dietitian nutritionist Katie Mulligan, owner of WellFamily Nutrition Coaching joins LIVE to give ideas on healthier Super Bowl snacks.

Also on LIVE, Pastor Mark Burns, who Time Magazine dubbed President Donald Trump's "Most Vocal Pastor," will appear on GoLocal LIVE during his visit to Rhode Island to support Joe Trillo for Governor at an event on Friday night.



GoLocal LIVE, watch or listen 3-5 p.m.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.