Stages of Freedom Hosts Sammy Davis Jr. Tribute Show at Prospect Terrace

The Stages of Freedom is hosting a free Sammy Davis Jr. Tribute show called “Mr. Wonderful: The Sammy Davis Jr. Songbook.”

The show will take place on Friday, August 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Prospect Terrace in Providence.

The Show

The show is co-produced with Opera Providence and features 16 inner-city teens from Providence schools, under the direction of Jazz is a Rainbow.

The show features hit songs such as “The Candy Man,” “Mr. Bojangles,” “I Gotta Be Me.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a blanket.

Related Slideshow: 25 Must See Spring & Summer Concerts in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.