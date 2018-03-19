slides: Southside Johnny Brings a Party to The Greenwich Odeum

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes brought a party to The Greenwich Odeum on Friday. A sellout crowd danced in the aisles as the band delivered the rocking sounds of the Jersey Shore.

The band played many of their longtime hits such as Love on the Wrong Side of Town, The Fever, I Don’t Want to Go Home, Talk to Me, Trapped Again, and Having a Party. They also performed several tunes of off their latest album Soultime.

The band, dating back to the 70’s, was as tight as ever, with a solid horn section delivering some serious power. The energized crowd left with a night to remember.

GoLocalProv was there to cover an evening of timeless Jersey rock.

