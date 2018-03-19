slides: Southside Johnny Brings a Party to The Greenwich Odeum
Monday, March 19, 2018
The band played many of their longtime hits such as Love on the Wrong Side of Town, The Fever, I Don’t Want to Go Home, Talk to Me, Trapped Again, and Having a Party. They also performed several tunes of off their latest album Soultime.
The band, dating back to the 70’s, was as tight as ever, with a solid horn section delivering some serious power. The energized crowd left with a night to remember.
GoLocalProv was there to cover an evening of timeless Jersey rock.
See the slideshow below for photos.
Southside Johnny Brings a Party to The Greenwich Odeum
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes brought a party to The Greenwich Odeum on Friday.
Related Articles
- Joan Osborne Brings Dylan to The Greenwich Odeum!
- Blue Oyster Cult Rocks The Greenwich Odeum
- Graham Parker Duo at Greenwich Odeum
- Weinberg’s Jukebox Entertains The Greenwich Odeum
- Howard Jones Brings the 80’s to The Greenwich Odeum
- George Winston Brings Some Easy Listening to The Greenwich Odeum
- Osborne & Greene Jam The Greenwich Odeum
- Zombies Come to The Greenwich Odeum