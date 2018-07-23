slides: Southern Rock Hits the Xfinity Center with Lynyrd Skynyrd
Monday, July 23, 2018
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd headlined the evening, led by lead vocalist and rock and roll royalty, Johnny Van Zant. Van Zant was accompanied by co-founder Gary Rossington and longtime member Ricky Medlocke. The band was solid as they performed their classics “What’s Your Name,” "That Smell,” “Saturday Night Special,” “Tuesday’s Gone,” “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” and their smash “Free Bird.”
38 Special put on an equally tight show, as original member Don Barnes delivered the goods, backed by talented longtime bandmates Danny Chauncey on guitar, and Bobby Capps on keyboards. The crowd rocked to old favorites “Rockin’ Into The Night,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Caught Up In You,” and “Hold On Loosely.”
The Marshall Tucker Band rounded out the night of Southern rock, with founding member and lead vocalist Doug Gray at the helm. The band delighted the crowd with their trademark “Can’t You See,” as well as “Fire on the Mountain,” “Dog Eat Dog World,” and “Take The Highway.”
Wild Adriatic, hailing from Saratoga Springs, NY, opened the evening with their own brand of rock which displayed overtones of blues and soul.
GoLocalProv was there to cover a fantastic night of some classic Southern rock and roll.
See the slideshow below for photos.
