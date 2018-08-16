Soul Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

Soul music legend Aretha Franklin died on Thursday at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit.

Earlier in the week, members of her family told the media that she was “gravely ill,” and was asking for prayers.

About Franklin

In her career, Franklin recorded a total of 112 charted singles on Billboard, including 77 Hot 100 entries, 17 top ten pop singles, 100 R&Bentries and 20 number-one R&B singles, becoming the most charted female artist in the chart's history.

After signing with Atlantic Records in 1967, Franklin achieved success with songs such as "Respect", "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman", "Spanish Harlem" and "Think."

By the end of the 1960s she had gained the title "The Queen of Soul.”

Her other well known hits include "Rock Steady", "Jump to It", "Freeway of Love", "Who's Zoomin' Who", "Chain Of Fools", "Until You Come Back to Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)", "Something He Can Feel", "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" (with George Michael), and a remake of The Rolling Stones song "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

Franklin has won a total of 18 Grammy Awards and is one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, having sold over 75 million records worldwide.

She was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

