Soprano’s Santorelli, Author of “Sasha Savvy Loves to Code”, Trinity Rep, & Save The Bay on LIVE
Friday, July 28, 2017
Santorelli will join Molly O’Brien in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to talk about what he loves to do, comedy.
We’ll get a preview of his weekend shows at The Comedy Connection and talk about his work in television and standup.
19-year old Sasha Ariel Alston decided to write a children’s book encouraging girls to learn about coding and STEM fields.
We’ll talk to Alston, author of "Sasha Savvy Loves to Code" and hear what it’s been like to be a young author and providing inspiration for many girls, all while juggling college life.
Trinity Repertory Company’s Associate Artistic Director Tyler Dobrowsky will discuss the highly anticipated production of A Christmas Carol and how you can get tickets.
Cindy Sabato from Save The Bay will talk about the 41st Annual Save The Bay Swim on Saturday and how the event has grown and changed over the years.
We’ll talk about the health of Narragansett Bay and how big events help with environmental programs.
