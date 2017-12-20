Shop Local Holiday Gift Guide from Didi Lorillard at Newport Manners

From which shops and boutiques are having sales -- whether you're a student or billionaire -- to where to find that perfect stocking stuffer or the super extraordinary Christmas present -- for one and all. We're here to help with the best ideas from Newport's local shops and boutiques!

The Pew Research Center recently reported the fact that ninety percent of Americans celebrate Christmas in some form! So let's celebrate, decorate, and even if it's just to window shop, we have some great finds for you!

We were curious to visit Diana Sylvaria's new space for her chic home decor shop, Studio 59 Design, 40 Franklin Street (between Spring Street and Thames Street). Goodness, you would think you were in Paris, Soho or LA -- this charming boutique brings an elegant Hollywood Regency aesthetic to Newport by the look of the lucite lamps and wild animal prints!

You'll find trays and cachepots designed by Lynn Chase; barware, frames, and vases by Michael Wainwright; plus handmade jewelry designed by Carol Workinger. Look at these elegant weekly pillbox cases!

This week we walked back down Historic Hill to Newport Harbor to check out Beauty Walk, 1 Bannister's Wharf, up on the second floor.

The short climb off of American's Cup Boulevard is worth the bargains when you see the festive clothing that will soothe your soul with softness.

This is where you'll find those cozy, colorful tartan scarfs, hats, sweaters and other outerwear accessories to warm hands, heads, and necks.

Don't miss these fun fake fur hats and scarfs.

Also, at 1 Bannister's Wharf, but on the ground floor, you'll discover the ultimate in everything Newport here at The Preservation Society of Newport County's

If you're still looking for festive old-fashioned, nautical, beach, and/or Newport themed Christmas tree ornaments and/or gifts -- you would be hard-pressed to find something you did NOT like.

The inspiration doesn’t stop there! For Didi’s full Gift Guide visit NewportManners.com.

