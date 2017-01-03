Robin Garceau: Start Your New Year With A Design Plan!
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Whether it be your home or office, create a Design Plan now for 2017. Avoiding rush decisions could alleviate stressful situations and costly mistakes; scrambling at the last minute because your contractor “needs a decision tomorrow” for paint and tile or your party is in 4 weeks but you haven’t ordered your furniture yet.
Allow yourself the time to enjoy it. Make educated and thoughtful design decisions, so when you step into that room, you feel the way it was intended to make you feel: Happy. Relaxed. Full of Life.
It could take up to 6 months to line up painters, contractors and choosing & ordering custom furniture and window treatments. If you want your project completed by the beginning of this summer, start now. If you’re thinking of the holidays, start no later than July. Make a plan & stick to it. It’s easier than you may think. Focus, get organized and follow these steps:
1. Make A List of Your Design Goals and what it entails.
For example: This year I want to:
Renovate the family and dining rooms.
- I want the family room to be inviting, lively and functional.
- I need to seat 12 people in the dining room and want it to be dressy but not too ornate.
- New paint color & wallpaper
- Create floor plan, decide which furniture to keep and what to replace.
- New window treatments and area rugs
- New overhead lighting & lamps
Update the kitchen:
- I want it to be bright and pleasant.
- New appliances
- Replace or paint cabinetry?
- New flooring and backsplash
- New counter stools and kitchen dining set
Create a functional and attractive office space:
- I want an office that I enjoy walking into every day
- A new desk that makes a statement
- Functional but beautiful file & storage cabinets
- New paint color
- New Window Treatments
2. Create A Budget for Each Project
There have been so many times a client will tell me they don’t have a budget. It is one of the biggest mistakes starting a project. It leads to wasted time and frustration. Even if you do not have an exact budget, what is your realistic threshold? $10,000, $50,000, $100,000? For instance, you want to replace the appliances in your kitchen but you don’t have a budget. You walk into an appliance store and fall in love with this amazing stove. It’s exactly what you were thinking so you continue to work with the salesperson to put together your appliance package. Based on your initial choice, they, in turn, choose coordinating appliances - same quality and price point. You love the choices and are excited to get started. Then you realize the stove you love is $10,000. In your mind you were thinking $10,000 would include everything so the last 3 hours you just spent in the appliance store was a waste of time. There are an enormous number of choices out there. It’s impossible for you to know everything. By having a general idea of your threshold, your designer or salesperson can guide you toward thoughtful design decisions right from the beginning.
3. Create A List:
4. Get Organized.
Purchase a multi-file folder and box to hold paperwork and samples such as paint charts, fabrics and finishes. Have a notebook for any details discussed during meetings. Date each page! Once you start making final decisions, discard unnecessary product samples. Label each finalized choice with the word “FINAL” and the room where it is going. After making a final choice, do not second guess it. Love it and move on to the next item on your list.
The easy part is to say you want to start your project. The hard part is to create a plan and stick to it. Once you do, things will fall into place. Feel confident you are doing everything to create a beautiful room you will love living in!
A native Rhode Islander with more than 20 years in the design field, Robin specializes in comprehensive upscale projects. She also received her real estate license in 2011 and has worked with builders, real estate developers, business owners & homeowners to develop a broad and extensive knowledge of living & office spaces. Robin is part of the team at Lila Delman Real Estate International, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhode Island College’s Fine Arts Program and is a longstanding member of the Interior Design Society & RI Association of Realtors.
Robin can be reached at 401-743-4889 and on her website, RobinGarceau.com.
Related Slideshow: Must-Have Design Pieces For Your Home
Bioethanol fireplace
SIMPLE is the key word with these inserts. No flue. No chimney. No gas. No electricity. Eco-smart fireplaces build into a new wall opening or an existing fireplace cavity.
Photo: www.ecosmartfire.com
Cube side table
In a variety of cool colors, this new side table from Jonathan Adler is a reasonably priced way to add some kick to your living room.
Photo: www.jonathanadler.com
Towering floor lamp
Functional sculpture is my design weakness. If this light column, which comes in a number of sizes and colors, doesn’t make it into one of my client’s homes, it will make it into my own.
The Roy side chair
Photo: www.bludot.com
Textured tables
Raffia-wrapped tables have been happening in high end design for some time, but now the trend is hitting the main stream, meaning you can get it for less. Textured surfaces are must haves in every home.
Black + white photography
Peter Neumann’s Dunes series is the latest obsession I have in black and white photography. Stunning sharp contrast is classic and never goes out of style.
The Lauren desk
Simplicity is the result of reduction, which is a very complex design concept. This desk represents everything I want in a piece of furniture: functional, simple and sustainably made.
The 21st century toilet
Meet the toilet of the future. It has a motion-activated heated seat, a foot warmer, plays music and cleans itself (and even your bottom) when you’re done. Maybe in a few years you’ll be able to score one of these for less than $4500.
REK bookcase
In both a large and kid-sized version, this unique shelving system transforms the oft-used space dividing bookcase into a visual masterpiece. What’s more: it’s width is adjustable until it completely closes, leaving no single open shelf exposed.
The Eli rug
If you lay a striking pattern on the floor like this Angela Adams hand-tufted rug, your furnishings can be simple and solid and you’ll still have a stunning room. There is no going wrong with a simple palette of black and white.
Kelly Taylor
Kelly Taylor has 15 plus years of experience in the field of interior design. She is the 2012 recipient of New England Home magazine’s “5 Under 40” award for excellence in design as well as Rhode Island Monthly magazine’s 2012 and 2013 Gold Awards for residential interior design. She practices residential and commercial interior design in Providence, Rhode Island. Find her on twitter at @ktidnet, visit her website at http://www.ktid.net or check her out on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/KellyTaylorInteriorDesign.
