Riverzedge Arts Receives $249k Grant from RI State Council on Arts

Riverzedge Arts has been awarded a $249,000 State Cultural Facilities Grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA).

"Riverzedge is immensely grateful and excited about this investment in our little corner of Rhode Island, because the necessary upgrades and modern updates it makes possible translate exponentially into positive outcomes in education, employment, and quality of life for thousands of Woonsocketers now and to come, as well as the health, aesthetics and economic prospects of Fairmount--one of Woonsocket's most distressed arenas,” said Rebekah Greenwald, Executive Director of Riverzedge.

The Funds

The funds will be used to turn a former elementary school located at 196 Second Avenue in Fairmount into a permanent home for Riverzedge.

They will ensure the safety, viability, and longevity of Riverzedge’s outdated home base. In 2015, the school sold to Riverzedge by the City of Woonsocket for $10.

"The grant awarded to Riverzedge will go a long way towards supporting the beneficial programming provided within our community. I commend the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts Commission for their generosity and investment in valuable organizations like Riverzedge,” said Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.

The investments funded by the award cover ADA compliance, roof replacement, fire and smoke protection/suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, as well as steps toward revitalization and reuse as a community arts anchor, like reorienting the entrance to make the building more accessible and inviting.

