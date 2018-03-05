RI’s Tomaselli to be Featured Artist at Gallery Z in March

Gallery Z has announced that Anthony Tomaselli is the featured artist in March.

Tomaselli will be featured in the exhibit “From The Collections of Gallery Z” which is on display through Sunday, April 1.

There will be a reception Thursday, March 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

About Tomaselli

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tomaselli has lived in New England almost his entire life. He graduated from Rhode Island College in 1976 with a Painting degree and studied Architecture at The Boston Architectural Center.

Tomaselli has been active in nearly every RI arts organization.

His studio is in the historic Fleur de Lys building, a national landmark, at the Providence Art Club, where he teaches painting and gives workshops.

He is known for works such as A moored wooden boat, a winterscape of freshly fallen snow on a steep historic Providence street, a rolling country vista and more.

Gallery Z

Established in 2001, Gallery Z is in its 17th year of providing a center for experiencing fine art on Federal Hill.

The Gallery hosts a free opening reception for the current exhibit every third Thursday of the month, 12 months a year.

Gallery Z Hours: Wed. 12 to 6 p.m., Thurs thru Sat 12 noon to 8 p.m., Sun. 12 to 6 p.m., and by appt. or chance.

