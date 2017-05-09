RIPTA to Host “Bike to Work Week” in Honor of National Bike Month

In recognition of National Bike Month, RIPTA will host its first “Bike to Work Week.”

“This week will give us a chance to highlight the benefits of bike commuting and also show that RIPTA can help people with their trips. For example, people who live in more rural areas might enjoy a ride to their bus stop and then let RIPTA take them into the city,” said Barbara Polichetti, Director of Public Affairs for RIPTA.

The week will begin on Saturday, May 13 and end on Friday May 19. It will include prizes like a $200 Gift Card to NBX Bikes.

Bike to Work Week

The week begins with a free “Rethink Your Ride” bike workshop on Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NBX Bikes.

RIPTA’s Commuter Resource RI team will host information stations -- featuring raffles and local refreshments -- between 6:30 am and 9:30 am at the following locations throughout the week.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, May 15: Base of the George Washington Bridge, East Providence

Tuesday, May 16: Jewelry District - intersection of Ship & Richmond Streets, Providence

Wednesday, May 17: Memorial Park - South Main Street, Providence

Thursday, May 18: Amtrak Station Downtown Side, Providence

On National Bike to Work Day, Friday, May 19, RIPTA will have representatives at special activities planned for Burnside Park in Providence, Eisenhower Park at Washington Square in Newport and at the South Kingstown Town Guild, 325 Columbia Street in Wakefield.

