Ice Skating at Newport Skating Center

Newport, RI

Whether you are skating on a pond or at one of the many ice rinks across the region like the Newport Skating Center in the heart of Newport.

The skating center provides a full schedule of activities to carry you through the winter including #CARRYLIGHT Friday Nights where guest can show us ways they ignite light and hope in the world with a video campaign, Family Fun Nights, Skates with Santa a Learn to Skate camp and much more.