RI Philharmonic to Perform Beethoven’s “Eroica” at The Vets

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music Director Larry Rachleff is welcoming pianist Robert Levin to perform Beethoven’s “Eroica” at The Vets.

The concert is set for Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m.

Robert Levin

Levin’s engagements include the orchestras of Atlanta, Berlin, Birmingham, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles, Montreal, Utah and Vienna.

He is known for his improvised embellishments and cadenzas in Classical period repertoire. Levin is an advocate of new music, having commissioned and premiered a large number of works. A renowned chamber musician and a noted theorist and musicologist, his completions of Mozart fragments are published, recorded and performed throughout the world.

BEETHOVEN’S EROICA

TACO Classical Concert

Saturday, February 18 at 8:00pm

Larry Rachleff, conductor

Robert Levin, piano

Ya-Fei Chuang, piano

MESSIAEN Les offrandes oubliées (Forgotten Offerings)

POULENC Concerto for Two Pianos

BEETHOVEN Symphony No.3 (Eroica)

