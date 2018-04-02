RI Philharmonic to Host Youth Ensemble Auditions

The Rhode Island Philharmonic will host youth ensemble auditions.

The auditions are for all band and orchestra instruments for kids in grades four through 12.

About the auditions, the RI Philharmonic says, “Basic experience required. Fun, challenging and engaging!”

Shows Announced

The Rhode Island Philharmonic has also announced details for two upcoming shows.

The shows are as follows:

PROKOFIEV’S ROMEO & JULIET, Suite Nos. 1 & 2

with conductor Jacomo Bairos

plus Alexi Kenney leads Korngold’s Violin Concerto

TACO Classical Concert – Saturday, April 7 • 8pm • The VETS

Open Rehearsal –Friday, April 6 • 5:30pm • The VETS

tickets.riphil.org |401.248.7000

BOLDLY BEETHOVEN

with Judith Lynn Stillman

and Friends from the RI Philharmonic

Sunday, April 29 • 2pm • The Carter Center

tickets.riphil.org |401.248.7000

