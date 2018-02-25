RI Music Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2018

The Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2018 during a press conference on Friday.

The Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame's 2018 inductees are David Blue, John Chan, Tom Ghent, Lloyd Kaplan, James Montgomery, Paul Murphy, Andrew Polin, Bob Morrissey and LeRoy Bennett in the Technical/Lighting category, and Mike Renzi.

The RI Music Hall of Fame also announced that this year's induction ceremonies and concert events will take place on April 26, April 27, and April 29 at three locations

“During the last six years, the Music Hall of Fame initiative, has provided our state with a great opportunity to not only acknowledge Rhode Island's musical greats and celebrate their achievements, but has now established an organization whose primary goal is to promote and preserve Rhode Island's rich musical heritage in all its forms,” said Rick Bellaire, vice chair of RIMHOF.

Schedule of Events

This year’s RIMHOF Jazz inductions will take place on Thursday, April 26, 7:00 p.m., at Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining.

Being honored on April 26 will be Mike Renzi and John Chan.

Click here for tickets

On Friday, April 27, at 7:00 p.m., the 2017 RIMHOF Folk and Songwriter inductions will honor Tom Ghent and David Blue and will feature a performance by Tom Ghent and a tribute to David Blue by Hall of Fame Inductees Mark Cutler (Class of 2015) and Bill Harley (Class of 2016.)

The event takes place at POP! Emporium of Popular Culture.

Click here for tickets

Sunday's April 29 event will include the unveiling of the eight new inductee exhibits followed by the 2018 RIMHOF Blues, Educator, and Sideman Induction Concert honoring James Montgomery, Lloyd Kaplan, and Paul Murphy as well as LeRoy Bennett, Bob Morrissey and Andrew Polin in the Technical/Lighting category.

The unveiling of the exhibits will take place at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.