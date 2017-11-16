RI Latino Theater Company to Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Gala

Rhode Island’s Latino Theater Company, Teatro ECAS, is set to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a gala titled “Extravaganza.”

"We're proud of what we have accomplished over the years and looking forward to even greater things in the near future," said Francis Parra, the theater's Artistic Executive Director.

The gala will take place on Saturday, November 18 at the Pawtucket Armory Center for the Arts starting at 6 p.m.

It will feature a dinner reception with theatrical and musical performances as well as awards.

Teatro ECAS

Based in Providence, Teatro ECAS was started in 1997 by Nancy Patiño, then a Providence Schools high school teacher, and Francis Parra, an elementary school teacher, and theatrical director.

Patiño will be honored for her contributions to Teatro ECAS at Saturday’s gala along with Elena Calderon of the RI State Council on the Arts, WPMZ Poder radio and the late Victor Cuenca of Providence en Español newspaper.

Over 75 adult actors have participated in dozens of Teatro ECAS productions over the years, along with hundreds of children.

The theater company is located in Providence's Elmwood neighborhood.

Related Slideshow: 20 Things to Look Forward to This Fall in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.