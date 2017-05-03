slides: RI Heritage Hall of Fame to Induct 10 New Members for 2017 Class

The Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame will induct ten new members for their 2017 class, including former Mayor Joe Paolino as well as other prominent Rhode Islanders.

The 53rd annual induction ceremony is set for Saturday, May 6 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The evening will begin with a 5 p.m. social hour followed by dinner, entertainment and the ceremony starting at 6 p.m.

The Ceremony

Director Michael Lyons is event chairman and Master of Ceremonies, and director Albert Beauparlant is the dinner chairman.

The Rhode Island Highlanders Pipe Band will open the evening’s program followed by an address by Dr. Conley.

Dinner music will be provided by an array of well-known local musicians and will feature the playing of the Hall of Fame March written by 2014 inductee, Ambassador and former Secretary of the Navy J. William Middendorf II.

The donation to the Hall of Fame for the dinner is $85.00. The event is open to the public.

