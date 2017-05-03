Welcome! Login | Register

slides: RI Heritage Hall of Fame to Induct 10 New Members for 2017 Class

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Former Mayor Joe Paolino to be inducted into class of 2017

The Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame will induct ten new members for their 2017 class, including former Mayor Joe Paolino as well as other prominent Rhode Islanders. 

See the Inductees in the slideshow below 

The 53rd annual induction ceremony is set for Saturday, May 6 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The evening will begin with a 5 p.m. social hour followed by dinner, entertainment and the ceremony starting at 6 p.m. 

The Ceremony

Director Michael Lyons is event chairman and Master of Ceremonies, and director Albert Beauparlant is the dinner chairman.  

The Rhode Island Highlanders Pipe Band will open the evening’s program followed by an address by Dr.  Conley.  

Dinner music will be provided by an array of well-known local musicians and will feature the playing of the Hall of Fame March written by 2014 inductee, Ambassador and former Secretary of the Navy J. William Middendorf II.

The donation to the Hall of Fame for the dinner is $85.00. The event is open to the public. 

SEE THE INDUCTEES IN THE SLIDESHOW BELOW 

 

2017 RI Hall of Fame Inductees

Alfred Carpionato

Rhode Island’s major real estate developer, philanthropist, and president of the Carpionato Group, one of the largest independently-owned and operated property development companies in the Northeast (Inductor, Hall of Fame President, Dr. Patrick Conley).

Bartlett Dunbar

A well known sailor and naval officer, president and founder of Bowen’s Wharf Company, revitalizer of the Newport waterfront, and prime mover of the construction of the sail training vessel Oliver Hazard Perry (Inductor, Director Russell DeSimone).

Bob Galkin

Businessperson and manufacturer, leader of the West Warwick-based Natco, an international company with factories in China, Canada, and three U.S. states, major benefactors of numerous local charities and educational organizations via the Galkin Foundation (Inductor, Director Emeritus, Spencer Viner, Esq.).

Dr. Arun Singh

Nationally known cardiologist and heart surgeon at Rhode Island Hospital performing over 18,000 open heart surgeries. He is also a prolific author of medical papers on heart disease, and humanitarian (Inductor, Director and 2009 Inductee Dr.  Scott Molloy).

Joseph Paolino

Former mayor of Providence (1984-91), U.S. Ambassador to Malta (1994-96), prominent figure in national Democratic Party circles, a major real estate developer, and civic leader (Inductor, Director Patrick Odess).

Richard Bready

Prominent businessman and philanthropist, retired chairman and CEO of Nortek, Inc., and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Roger Williams University (Inductor, Director Robert Burke).

Warren Galkin

Businessperson and manufacturer, leader of the West Warwick-based Natco, an international company with factories in China, Canada, and three U.S. states, major benefactors of numerous local charities and educational organizations via the Galkin Foundation (Inductor, Director Emeritus, Spencer Viner, Esq.).

William Vareika

Well known Newport art dealer and collector, specializing in 18th and 19th-century American art, historian, acclaimed historical preservationist, philanthropist, and civic leader (Inductor, Director Kenneth Dooley).

Wini Galkin

Businesswoman and manufacturer, leader of the West Warwick-based Natco, an international company with factories in China, Canada, and three U.S. states, major benefactors of numerous local charities and educational organizations via the Galkin Foundation (Inductor, Director Emeritus, Spencer Viner, Esq.).

Judge Arthur Votolato

Rhode Island’s longest-serving United States Bankruptcy Court Judge, whose distinguished tenure extended from 1968 through 2012.  He also held the position of Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit Bankruptcy Panel (Inductor, Director William Delaney, Esq.).

