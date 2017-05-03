slides: RI Heritage Hall of Fame to Induct 10 New Members for 2017 Class
Wednesday, May 03, 2017
See the Inductees in the slideshow below
The 53rd annual induction ceremony is set for Saturday, May 6 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The evening will begin with a 5 p.m. social hour followed by dinner, entertainment and the ceremony starting at 6 p.m.
The Ceremony
Director Michael Lyons is event chairman and Master of Ceremonies, and director Albert Beauparlant is the dinner chairman.
The Rhode Island Highlanders Pipe Band will open the evening’s program followed by an address by Dr. Conley.
Dinner music will be provided by an array of well-known local musicians and will feature the playing of the Hall of Fame March written by 2014 inductee, Ambassador and former Secretary of the Navy J. William Middendorf II.
The donation to the Hall of Fame for the dinner is $85.00. The event is open to the public.
SEE THE INDUCTEES IN THE SLIDESHOW BELOW
2017 RI Hall of Fame Inductees
Alfred Carpionato
Rhode Island’s major real estate developer, philanthropist, and president of the Carpionato Group, one of the largest independently-owned and operated property development companies in the Northeast (Inductor, Hall of Fame President, Dr. Patrick Conley).
Bartlett Dunbar
A well known sailor and naval officer, president and founder of Bowen’s Wharf Company, revitalizer of the Newport waterfront, and prime mover of the construction of the sail training vessel Oliver Hazard Perry (Inductor, Director Russell DeSimone).
Bob Galkin
Businessperson and manufacturer, leader of the West Warwick-based Natco, an international company with factories in China, Canada, and three U.S. states, major benefactors of numerous local charities and educational organizations via the Galkin Foundation (Inductor, Director Emeritus, Spencer Viner, Esq.).
Dr. Arun Singh
Nationally known cardiologist and heart surgeon at Rhode Island Hospital performing over 18,000 open heart surgeries. He is also a prolific author of medical papers on heart disease, and humanitarian (Inductor, Director and 2009 Inductee Dr. Scott Molloy).
Joseph Paolino
Former mayor of Providence (1984-91), U.S. Ambassador to Malta (1994-96), prominent figure in national Democratic Party circles, a major real estate developer, and civic leader (Inductor, Director Patrick Odess).
Richard Bready
Prominent businessman and philanthropist, retired chairman and CEO of Nortek, Inc., and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Roger Williams University (Inductor, Director Robert Burke).
Warren Galkin
Businessperson and manufacturer, leader of the West Warwick-based Natco, an international company with factories in China, Canada, and three U.S. states, major benefactors of numerous local charities and educational organizations via the Galkin Foundation (Inductor, Director Emeritus, Spencer Viner, Esq.).
William Vareika
Well known Newport art dealer and collector, specializing in 18th and 19th-century American art, historian, acclaimed historical preservationist, philanthropist, and civic leader (Inductor, Director Kenneth Dooley).
Wini Galkin
Businesswoman and manufacturer, leader of the West Warwick-based Natco, an international company with factories in China, Canada, and three U.S. states, major benefactors of numerous local charities and educational organizations via the Galkin Foundation (Inductor, Director Emeritus, Spencer Viner, Esq.).
Judge Arthur Votolato
Rhode Island’s longest-serving United States Bankruptcy Court Judge, whose distinguished tenure extended from 1968 through 2012. He also held the position of Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit Bankruptcy Panel (Inductor, Director William Delaney, Esq.).
Related Articles
- RI Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies
- RI Music Hall of Fame Announces Induction Dates & Bios
- Brown & URI to Play in Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tourney
- 2016 Rhode Island Criminal Justice Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
- NEW: Kevin Faulk to be Inducted Into Patriots Hall of Fame
- Shaq, Iverson Headline 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame Class
- NEW: RI Radio Hall of Fame Announces 2016 Class
- RI Music Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2016
- RI Music Hall of Fame Inductee Greg Abate to Perform at Pot au Feu
- Justine Henin, Marat Safin to be Inducted Into Tennis Hall of Fame
- NEW: Tennis Hall of Fame Refuses to Cut Ties with Sharapova
- RI GOP Announces First Inductees to RI Republican Hall of Fame
- Tennis Hall of Fame Championships Unveil 2016 Field
- Pawtucket Hall of Fame Seeking Nominations for 2017 Class
- Vincent, Akinfalorin, DeBlois to be Inducted into Providence MLK Hall of Fame
- NEW: Fisk, Vaughn & Morgan to be Inducted into PawSox Hall of Fame
- Brady’s Recovered Super Bowl 49 Jersey to be Displayed in Patriots Hall of Fame
- LIVE: RI Music Hall of Fame Saxophonist Dan Moretti Talks Experience & New Album
- Bagwell, Raines & Rodriguez Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
- VIDEO: Mount St. Charles Hockey Coach Belisle Inducted Into US Hockey Hall of Fame
- RI GOP Hall of Fame Ceremony Postponed to September
- Rice, Boggs & Mondor to be Inducted Into PawSox Hall of Fame
- Faulk Goes Into Patriots Hall of Fame, Brady Makes Surprise Appearance
- Brown Opens Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tourney vs. Cincinnati on ESPN3
- RI GOP Announces 2017 Hall of Fame Class