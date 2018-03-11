RI Civic Chorale & Orchestra Announces “Tomorrow’s Stars Today” Concert

The Rhode Island Civic Chorale & Orchestra will perform their concert “Tomorrow’s Stars Today” on Saturday, March 24 at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul.

This concert will feature W.A. Mozart’s Coronation Mass KV 317, and Benjamin Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb, conducted by Music Director Edward Markward.

Also on the program is Gustav Holst’s Four Hymns from the Rig Veda, conducted by RICCO’s Assistant Conductor, Nicholas Rocha.

The Soloists

Soloists for this concert are the winners of RICCO’s 10th annual Collegiate Vocal Competition.

Hagar Adam, Soprano

Hagar Sara Adam is a native of Jerusalem, Israel. She began her musical education in the Jerusalem Conservatory of Music and Dance with piano studies. Ms. Adam received her high school diploma from the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance high school, where she majored classical voice performance, jazz vocal performance and piano performance.

She performed with the major working orchestras in Israel as well as on major stages, including the Israeli Opera house, the Jerusalem Theater, the Charles Bronfman Auditorium and many others.

Adam is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance in the Boston Conservatory at Berklee (’20).

Marilyn Oliver, Mezzo-soprano

Marilyn Oliver is in her first year at the Longy School of Music of Bard College. She is pursuing a master’s degree in historical vocal performance.

While at Hofstra University for her undergrad she studied with Dr. Sarah Hoover, then in Manhattan with Neal Harrelson, and currently in Boston with Ryan Turner.

With a passion for Baroque music, Marilyn has sung with many early music ensembles including the New York Continuo Collective and at the Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Institute. Originally from Skaneateles, NY, and more recently from Manhattan, NY, Marilyn is grateful and excited to now be a part of New England's vibrant musical community.

Felix Aguilar-Tomlinson, Tenor

Felix Aguilar Tomlinson is a native of Minneapolis, MN. He is currently pursuing his undergraduate degree at the Boston Conservatory, studying under Mr. Victor Jannett.

Most recently Felix appeared in Opera in the Ozarks at Inspiration Point's 67th Season, playing the roles of Don Basilio/Curzio in Le Nozze di Figaro, Le Remendado in Carmen, and Elder Hayes in Susannah.

Other notable work includes the roles of Edwin in Trial by Jury and KoKo in The Mikado with the Gilbert & Sullivan Very Light Opera Company, Logan in The Frat Party with the Very Spicy Opera Company, and Lamar in Godspell.

Matt Chastain, Baritone

Matt Chastain has a "commanding voice and presence that bode well for an opera career" (The Worcester Telegram). He is currently pursuing a Master of Music at the University of Wisconsin-Madison with Professor Jim Doing.

Matt holds a Bachelor of Music from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he studied with Professor William Hite.

Matt's favorite past roles include Marcello (La Bohème), the Pirate King (The Pirates of Penzance), Papageno (The Magic Flute *partial*), and Bob (The Old Maid and the Thief). He was also recently a chorus member in Puccini's Turandot with the Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Matt was a winner of the 9th Annual RICCO Collegiate Vocal Competition in the 2016- 2017 season, and he performed as a soloist for the March 2017 RICCO performance of Haydn's Mass in Time of War.

