RI Author Fuller to Host Book Signing at Norman Bird Sanctuary in January

Kim Fuller, the author of the new book “Finding,” will host a talk and book signing at Norman Bird Sanctuary in January.

The book tells the story of a boy who became his adoptive mother’s spiritual teacher.

Book Signing, Talk

The signing will take place on Tuesday, January 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

She will discuss her book, the process of "looking carefully and how that helped her find peace in dealing with difficult people."

Light refreshments will be served.

Kim Fuller

Fuller has been a photographer for more than 25 years and has studied mindfulness and Buddhism for 12 years.

According to her book release, Fuller's experience looking through the lens of her camera and her mindfulness practice helped her see her adopted son, who had attachment disorder, as a great teacher.

His behaviors challenged Fuller to practice patience, compassion and kindness and taught her to let go of expectations around who her son should be.

Fuller found guidance spending time in nature as she watched how the natural world ebbed and flowed with the seasonal changes.

