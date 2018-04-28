Rhode Island’s 2018 College Commencement Speakers

The 2018 college graduation season has arrived, and commencement speakers are preparing their speeches to present to this year’s graduates and their families.

This year's list of Rhode Island commencement speakers includes both national and local authors and business executives, Star Trek icon William Shatner and more.

These speakers are charged with a heady task -- giving new graduates valuable advice and life lessons through inspirational stories, involvement in or interpretation of world-altering events, or personal accounts of overcoming odds.

So who is coming to town to celebrate commencement?

See the commencement speakers in the slideshow below

Editor's Note: Bryant University has yet to announce their commencement speakers.

