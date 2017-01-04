Rhode Island College Announces 2017 Arts & Entertainment Schedule

Rhode Island College (RIC) has announced their 2017 arts and entertainment lineup. The lineup features multihued stagings of music, theatre, modern dance and contemporary art.

Visual Art Highlights

Bannister Gallery starts the season with a group exhibition titled “Three Friends Represent” by painters Ruth Miller, Susan Lichtman and Gwen Strahle. This exhibit runs from Jan. 19 through Feb. 17, with an artists’ reception on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m.

The annual “Undergraduate Student Exhibition,” an opportunity for undergraduate students to demonstrate their many talents in the various studio disciplines offered at Rhode Island College, takes place April 27 through May 5, with an opening reception on Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m.

Performing Arts Series Highlights

The Performing Arts Series’ winter/spring season opens on Monday, February 20, with the Muir String Quartet, featuring special guest Judith Lynn Stillman on piano. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. in Sapinsley Hall (admission $35).

“The Pink Hulk: One Woman’s Journey to Find the Superhero Within” is a one-woman play by Valerie David. After being diagnosed with cancer, David takes audiences on her personal journey to find humor, empowerment and strength after she finds out that she has cancer. “The Pink Hulk” will be staged on Wednesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. in Sapinsley Hall (admission $25).

Theatre Highlights

RIC Mainstage Theatre, a RIC student ensemble, will present “Dinner with Friends,” winner of the 2000 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, from February 22-26 in the Forman Theatre (admission $15). The play looks at the lives of two couples and the repercussions of divorce on their friendships.

Also on the bill is “Suessical: The Musical.” Populated with Dr. Seuss’ characters, the play will take the audience from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. Performances will be held from April 20-23 in Roberts Hall Auditorium (admission $20).

Dance Highlights

The annual “Spring Dance Concert,” performed by the RIC Dance Company, will take place from February 10-12 in Sapinsley Hall. RIC student dancers will showcase the choreography of David Parker, Randy James, Erika Randall, B.S. Movement, RIC Assistant Professor of Dance Jessica Pearson and RIC Professor of Dance Angelica Vessella. (Admission $15.)

“Faculty Concert: Outset,” also performed by the RIC Dance Company, will feature the choreography of RIC Assistant Professor of Dance Jessica Pearson in a concert that runs from March 30-31, 7:30 p.m. in the Forman Theatre (admission $15).

Music

Led by internationally known composer/pianist and RIC artist-in-residence Judith Lynn Stillman, Masterworks Concerts are held at 1 p.m. in Sapinsley Hall (suggested donation $10). On March 15 Stillman and principals of the RI Philharmonic Orchestra – Ian Greitzer, Charles Dimmick and Aristides Rivas – present “Mystery, Madness and Music,” performing works by Schumann and Brahms.

