Remembering Those We Lost in 2016

Sunday, January 01, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Cianci Funeral

The year 2016 was a brutal year when it comes to celebrity deaths. 

Remember Those We Lost in the Slideshow Below

Starting in early January when legendary musician David Bowie passed away right up until the final week of 2016 when the world lost Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, in back to back days.

It wasn't just the movie stars and musicians that were lost, in 2016 the world lost important figures such as John Glenn and Justice Scalia, as well as athletes like Muhammad Ali and Arnold Palmer who helped shaped the sports landscape that exists today. 

2016 was a rough year. 

GoLocalProv.com remembers those that were lost in 2016. 

See the Slideshow Below

 

