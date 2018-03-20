slides: Red Hot Chilli Pipers Bring “Bagrock” to The VETS

Scottish pipe band The Red Hot Chilli Pipers rocked The VETS on Sunday. The band, consisting of pipers, drummers, guitarists, and keyboards, performed before an enthused crowd.

Their unique style has been coined as “Bagrock,” an electrified fusion of bagpipes and classic rock and roll. Covering rock hits ranging from Queen, to ZZ Top, to AC/DC, they also offered traditional tunes with the likes of an inspired rendition of Amazing Grace.

Formed in 2002, the band has been electrifying crowds worldwide with their infectious energy and sound. GoLocalProv was there to catch this wonderful evening of “Bagrock.”

See the slideshow below for photos.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers Bring “Bagrock” to The VETS

Scottish pipe band The Red Hot Chilli Pipers rocked The VETS on Sunday. Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography Prev Next Prev

























































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.