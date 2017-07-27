Rec Room PVD, Camp BraveHeart & Blueprint 5 with Supreme Pop-Up on LIVE
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Barksdale will talk about what patrons can expect from a new place that serves ballpark inspired food and houses an indoor bocce ball court.
Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island's Camp BraveHeart is a free summer program designed to help kids and teens cope with grief.
The Gilmore family has been going to Camp BraveHeart for ten years. We’ll hear how camp has been a crucial part of their healing journey.
Jim Fortier, owner of Blueprint 5 in East Greenwich, is hosting a special pop-up in store with Supreme apparel.
Fortier will talk about Supreme’s Louis Vuitton line and discuss the unique opportunity to purchase highly fashionable streetwear worn by celebrities like Lady Gaga, Pharell and Frank Ocean.
