PVDFest to Return to Downtown Providence in 2018

PVDFest is returning to Providence in 2018.

The four-day festival will run from June 7-10, 2018 and feature art, creative education, music and much more.

“PVDFest has grown so much since its creation in 2015 and this year will be bigger and better than ever. Thousands have gathered in the Creative Capital to experience this signature arts festival and I look forward to engaging, even more, artists, performers, and makers in next year's festival,” said Mayor Jorge Elorza.

The four days of citywide programming will once again culminate on Saturday, June 9, with a celebration that will turn downtown into a performance stage, art gallery, and block party.

"PVDFest demonstrates to our neighbors - near and far - that Providence truly is the ‘Creative Capital. The festival showcases the creativity of our city’s talented artists while bringing together our culturally diverse community in what looks like a never-ending celebration. I look forward to this year’s festival," said Acting Council President Sabina Matos.

Further details about programming and line-up will be announced closer to the festival date.

