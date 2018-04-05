PVDFest Set to Return to Downtown Providence Starting June 7

PVDFest is returning to downtown Providence for the fourth straight year.

The 2018 festival will take place from June 7 to June 10.

“There is no better way to experience what Providence’s creative DNA offers than attending PVDFest. This year’s festival will be the biggest one yet for the Creative Capital, featuring unique programming that will inspire crowds and allow them to enjoy themselves like never before. From exciting new public art installations and bumper car races, to some of the best cuisine and musical performers in the world, PVDFest will be another unforgettable experience,” said Mayor Jorge Elorza.

2018 PVD Fest Schedule

This year’s festival will kick off on Thursday, June 7, with Cyborg Cities: Humans, Technology, and Urban Spaces, a one-day Ideas Conference that will bring together technologists, scholars, and artists to consider what might be gained as well as what might be lost as cities become "smarter."

Friday’s programming will include a participatory Bachata dance with a twist.

The festival is calling for hundreds of couples to join Mambo Pa Ti, the largest Latin dance organization in Rhode Island,as they dance their way to breaking the Guinness World Record for the most people dancing a choreographed Bachata dance.

Kalamata, Greece currently holds the record with 370 couples dancing. Additional Friday programming will also include free bumper cars at the Alex and Ani City Center and food trucks around Biltmore Park.

Also on Friday, The Dean Hotel will host “Fountain Street Hooligans,” which will begin with a collaborative dining experience featuring North, and guest chefs who will serve up delicious recipes at a special outdoor table. Take a seat and explore culinary masterpieces as well as how the restaurant environment plays an important role in creative tourism in Rhode Island’s capital city.

On June 9 and 10, Kennedy Plaza will be turned into the PVDFest Food Village. The Village will feature over 60 local eating establishments and several participating restaurants will give “behind the scenes” sneak peaks, including dish preparations, stories behind signature meals and live cooking demonstrations.

Also on Saturday, festival attendees can grab a bite to eat and make their way over to the first ever Bump n' Bass Raceway. Featured in national press this past winter, the Alex & Ani City Center’s newest addition to their programing, bumper cars, have become a viral sensation that has attracted visitors from across the region. A portion of Providence’s Dorrance Street will be transformed into a glowing speedway as festival attendees race head-to-head with Providence’s newest attraction. Inspired by the late ‘90s electronic music scene, the area will be immersed in glowing neon tape with a DJ and emcee to keep the crowd rockin’ till the last racer crosses the finish line.

On Friday and Saturday, AUSTRALIA’S SWAY POLES will entertain audiences with equal measures of spectacle, disaster, and beauty in “Tall Tales from the High Seas.” The show follows the antics of three mariners as they explore the power of the imagination in a quest for common ground.

On Saturday and Sunday, PVDFest visitors will encounter “Cycle Sonic,” a spectacular art-rock performance on human-powered stages by Philadelphia-based festival veterans SQUONK OPERA. This pageant of double-decker bike stages is propelled by original chamber rock music and celebrates all things bicycle in a city where bikes are a part of the local culture. Giant animated bikers circle the audience in front of undulating flags, with 20-foot legs pumping to the rhythm of sustainable power. With no carbon footprint, “Cycle Sonic” combines the thrill of a live concert with the world of everyday transit.

