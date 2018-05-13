Providence Unveils Digital Guides to 15 City Neighborhoods
Saturday, May 12, 2018
“Direct spending on leisure travel by domestic and international travelers totaled $718.4 billion in 2017. In Providence, the power of travel is literally changing the landscape of the city, with several new hotels in various stages of development,” said Martha Sheridan, PWCVB president and CEO and a board member of the U.S. Travel Association.
The release of the new guides is part of National Tourism Week, which celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of the travel industry.
The Guides
Guides were developed with a visitor’s perspective in mind – defining the neighborhoods as a visitor would see them and including historical and cultural highlights, attractions, restaurants and retail options.
The goal is to showcase diverse local businesses while providing visitors with a larger number of experiences that they can tailor to their own specific interests.
The bureau is encouraging people to post Instagram photos of things they feel a visitor would enjoy.
To see the guides, click here.
