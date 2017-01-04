Providence is Not Very Good at Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

When it comes to keeping New Year’s resolutions, Providence is one of the worst cities in the country.

Providence is ranked 137th out of 150 cities when it comes to following through on New Year’s resolutions, according to a study done by WalletHub.

“It’s easy to make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part is keeping them. In U.S. News & World Report, clinical psychologist Joseph J. Luciani explains why 80 percent of us will fail to achieve our New Year’s goals by week two of February:

The solutions we prescribe to ourselves won’t work, Luciani argues, unless we can back them up with the “capacity to either sustain motivation or handle the inevitable stress and discomfort involved in change,” said WalletHub.

Providence is ranked 97th in weight loss and fitness resolutions 141st in financial resolutions 134th in education and employment resolutions and 142nd in bad habit resolutions.

The Rankings

Providence is ranked 137th behind Cleveland, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana, while ranking ahead of Memphis, Tennessee and Fresno, California at 138 and 139 respectively.

Salt Lake City, Utah is ranked as the best city for keeping New Year’s resolutions, while Detroit, Michigan is ranked as the worst city.

See the Rankings in the Map Below.

The Method

WalletHub’s analysts compared the 150 most populated U.S. cities across five dimensions: 1) Weight Loss & Fitness Resolutions, 2) Financial Resolutions, 3) Education & Employment Resolutions, 4) Bad-Habit Resolutions and 5) Relationships & Family Resolutions.

They then evaluated those dimensions using 48 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions for achieving one’s New Year’s goals.

Finally, WalletHub calculated the overall score for each city using its weighted average across all metrics and used the resulting scores to rank the cities accordingly.

