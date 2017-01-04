Providence is Not Very Good at Keeping New Year’s Resolutions
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Providence is ranked 137th out of 150 cities when it comes to following through on New Year’s resolutions, according to a study done by WalletHub.
“It’s easy to make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part is keeping them. In U.S. News & World Report, clinical psychologist Joseph J. Luciani explains why 80 percent of us will fail to achieve our New Year’s goals by week two of February:
The solutions we prescribe to ourselves won’t work, Luciani argues, unless we can back them up with the “capacity to either sustain motivation or handle the inevitable stress and discomfort involved in change,” said WalletHub.
Providence is ranked 97th in weight loss and fitness resolutions 141st in financial resolutions 134th in education and employment resolutions and 142nd in bad habit resolutions.
The Rankings
Providence is ranked 137th behind Cleveland, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana, while ranking ahead of Memphis, Tennessee and Fresno, California at 138 and 139 respectively.
Salt Lake City, Utah is ranked as the best city for keeping New Year’s resolutions, while Detroit, Michigan is ranked as the worst city.
See the Rankings in the Map Below.
The Method
WalletHub’s analysts compared the 150 most populated U.S. cities across five dimensions: 1) Weight Loss & Fitness Resolutions, 2) Financial Resolutions, 3) Education & Employment Resolutions, 4) Bad-Habit Resolutions and 5) Relationships & Family Resolutions.
They then evaluated those dimensions using 48 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions for achieving one’s New Year’s goals.
Finally, WalletHub calculated the overall score for each city using its weighted average across all metrics and used the resulting scores to rank the cities accordingly.
Weight Loss & Fitness Resolutions – Total Points: 20
- Adult Obesity: Double Weight (~4.44 Points)
- Lack of Exercise: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
- Access to Exercise Opportunities: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
- Access to Healthy Food Stores: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
- Inadequate Fruit & Vegetable Consumption: Full* Weight (~2.22 Points)
- Gyms per Capita: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
- Weight-Loss Centers per Capita: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
- Average Monthly Fitness-Club Fee: Full Weight (~2.22 Points)
Financial Resolutions – Total Points: 20
- Median Annual Income: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Income Growth (2011–2015): Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Average Credit Score: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Median Credit-Card Debt per Person as a Share of the Median Earnings: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Debt Delinquency Rate: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Mortgage Debt per Person as a Share of Median Income: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Non-Mortgage Debt per Person as a Share of Median Income: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Debt-to-Income Ratio: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Emergency Savings: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Homeownership Rate: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Rental Affordability: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Housing Affordability: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Poverty Rate: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Credit-Card Comparison: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Education & Employment Resolutions – Total Points: 20
- Public School System Score: Double Weight (~2.67 Points)
- Average Quality of Universities: Full Weight (~1.33 Points)
- High School Dropout Rate: Full Weight (~1.33 Points)
- Job Opportunities: Full Weight (~1.33 Points)
- Median Annual Income: Full Weight (~1.33 Points)
- Income Growth (2011–2015): Full Weight (~1.33 Points)
- Unemployment Rate: Double Weight (~2.67 Points)
- Underemployment Rate: Double Weight (~2.67 Points)
- Job Security: Full Weight (~1.33 Points)
- Job Satisfaction: Full Weight (~1.33 Points)
- Employment Outlook: Full Weight (~1.33 Points)
- Business Startup-Friendliness: Full Weight (~1.33 Points)
Bad-Habit Resolutions – Total Points: 20
- Binge- & Heavy Drinking: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
- Smoking Rate: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
- Illicit Drug Use: Full* Weight (~5.00 Points)
- Drug Overdose-Related Deaths: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
Relationships & Family Resolutions – Total Points: 20
- Nightlife Establishments per Capita: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Restaurants per Capita: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Attractions: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Park Playgrounds per Capita: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Parkland Acres per Capita: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Average Wedding Cost as a Share of Median Household Income: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Family-Friendliness: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Fun Opportunities: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Singles-Friendliness: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Sports Fan-Friendliness: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
Related Slideshow: 25 Things to do in New England This Winter - 2016
Newport, Rhode Island
From February 12 to 21, Newport will be hosting the 28th annual Newport Winter Festival throughout Newport County. Hosting events like Beatlemania, chili cook-off, the Winter Festival is 10 days of music and over 150 events, providing fun for the entire family.
Photo courtesy of Newport Winter Festival
Dog Sled Tours at New England Dog Sledding
Mason Township, Maine
Embrace the call of the wind and head to New England Dog Sledding for some dog sled tours. Tours are pulled by trained and "very friendly" Alaskan Husky sled dogs and are offered throughout the Bethel, Maine and North Conway,New Hampshire areas. You can also enjoy skijoring, which is nordic skiing pulled by a dog, so you can bring your own or rent one of theirs!
Curling at Ocean State Curling Club
Cranston RI
Try something new, like curling.
The Ocean State Curling Club has your curling fix. Hosting events and tournaments or "bonspiels" at the Veteran’s Memorial Ice Rink in Cranston, RI, the Ocean State Curling Club is a "social club for anyone interested in recreational curling." The club also offers lessons for those who want to learn the sport.
Photo: dave/Flickr
Shrewsbury, MA
Go tubing, skiing or snowboarding on the different terrains of Ski Ward.
New to the mountain? You can learn how to ride with lessons from their instructors or perfect your technique if you happen to be more experienced. And don't forget to take the whole family out to Slope side Bar and Grill after a long day in the snow.
Photo: Ski Ward
Ice Fishing
It's practically a tradition for a lot of people but ice fishing is an interesting winter experience. Head out to the ponds and see what you can get.
But be safe, it takes 4-6 inches of ice to support a person and 8-10 inches to support a vehicle.
Photo courtesy of Dushan Hanuska/flickr
Ice Climbing with Adventure Spirit
Burlington, Vermont
For the adventurous out there, Adventure Spirit in Vermont is your place for ice climbing. Choose from climbing at Bolton Quarry, Bristol Cliffs or even Smuggler's Notch to be lead by one of their experienced instructors. Be prepared to spend your day strenuously climbing some of nature's frozen streams and flow offs. They also offer alpine climbing and outdoor rock climbing for those who wish to fully test their limits.
Photo: Daniel/Flickr
Cross Country Skiing
East Bay Bike Path, Bristol to Providence RI
Grab your poles and skis and head down to the East Bay Bicycle Path for some Cross Country Skiing. Of course, you can go cross country skiing anywhere there is snow and some flat land, but the East Bay Bike Path stretches about 14 miles from Bristol to India Point Park in Providence.
Lowell, MA
The 16th Annual Lowell Winterfest is set to take place on February 19 and 20th.
The schedule f events includes free ice skating, an opening ceremony and a big winter carnival that the kids will simply love.
Ice Sculptures, a fire dance and a city hall lighting also highlight the festival.
Photo: Mike/Flickr
Go Snowshoeing
For those who can't ski or snowboard, snowshoeing is another way to get around in the snow. Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire ski resorts have designated snowshoeing facilities, but the best part is you can strap into a pair and walk around anywhere snow is too deep for boots.
Sledding in RI
Winter time means it's time to get the sleds out and find some serious hills to conquer.
Click here for Golocal's most recent list of the best sledding hills in Rhode Island.
Pond Hockey
Lace up the skates, grab your favorite jersey and stick and hit the frozen ponds for some hockey. Maybe just some one on one action or grab a bunch of friends and play a full scale game.
Either way enjoy the ice.
But be safe, But be safe, it takes 4-6 inches of ice to support a person.
Photo courtesy of yooperann/flckr
Take a Nature Walk at Squam Lakes
Holderness, New Hampshire
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness, NH offers a wide arrange of guided tours of live animal trails. A staff naturalist leads and teaches groups how certain animals are adapted to the winter climate in New Hampshire. The guided tours are run on weekends and can be a great way to experience and learn more about nature in New England.
Photo: Doug Brown/Flickr
Day and Night Skiing at Wachusett Mountain
Princeton, MA
Make the best of winter by strapping on your skis or snowboard. With over 25 trails open, Wachusett also lights up 18 of these trails until 10pm for night skiing. Wachusett has rentals and lessons for beginners and terrain parks and even an air bag for advanced skiers and boarders. Night tubing is an option during speical events, too!
Pawtucket, RI
Forget about winter by painting a picture of a tropical sunset at Paint and Vino, Rhode Island's first paint and wine studio. Bring children for family paint events and parties, or leave them at home to enjoy complimentary "adult beverages" as you paint. Perfect for date night, girls night out or a fun friday night, Paint and Vino's classes run for 2 1/2 to 3 hours and a spot must be reserved.
Photo: Yelp Inc./Flickr
Providence Winter Restaurant Weeks
Providence Winter Restaurant Weeks will be held until January 23 features about 80 restaurants offering three-course, prix fixe lunches for $14.95 and three-course prix fix dinners for $29.95 and $34.95.
Participating restaurants include Siena in Smithfield, Matunuck Oyster Bar, Eleven Forty Nine Restaurant, The Dorrance, Capriccio, Capital Grille and more.
Providence, Rhode Island
RI native and The Voice veteran Sarah Potenza will be playing a homecoming show on January 24th at The Met
Expect a full show of classics and maybe some tunes from her new album Monster.
Sledding in Central MA
Last year, Central Mass was hit with a record amount of snow. While we are not wishing for that again, it did make for some great sledding hills.
When snow comes again this year, break out the sleds.
Here is GoLocal's latest list of great sledding spots in Central Mass.
Cranston, Rhode Island
The Beach Boys in February? You bet! The touring band led by original member Mike Love (with Newport native John Cowsill on drums) will be stopping by the Park Theatre on Valentine’s Day.
Ice Skating
Whether you are skating on a pond or at one of the many ice rinks across the region like the Alex & Ani rink in the heart of Providence or the ice rink at Worcester Common Oval, make sure to get out there and get a good skate in with friends and family.
Jump Around at Launch Trampoline Park
Need to get some energy out? or get the energy out of your kids? Head to Launch Trampoline Park. They have a park in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
With dodgeball, basketball, foam pits and more, indoor trampoline parks have something to offer people of all ages. Whether you want to bring a group of children for the day, or sign up a group of adults for some "xtreme" dodgeball, trampoline parks can be a great change of pace and a fun way to try something new.
Indoor Rock Climbing
Do you need a new challenge this winter? Try one of New England's indoor rock climbing gyms. Whether you choose Rock Spot Climbing in Rhode Island, Carabiner's in Massachusetts, or Vertical Dreams in New Hampshire, rock climbing is a fun and challenging way to get some exercise without running on treadmills.
Photo courtesy of Rock Spot Climbing
Give to the Community
While the winter holidays are generally the biggest volunteer days of the year, any day of the year is a great time to give to organizations or people in need. The winter season is sometimes when items like food, clothes, blankets and other things are needed the most.
Click here for how to give back to RI non profits.
Click here for how to give back to Mass non profits.
Get the House Organized
The weather isn't great, it's freezing out side. Winter presents a great opportunity to get the house organized. It's not the most fun thing in the world of course, but it will pay off and at the end of it, you will be glad you did it.
Here are some ways to get organized this winter.
Mount Washington, Bretton Woods New Hampshire
Soar down Mount Washington on a series of tree-top zip lines! The Canopy Tour is lead by one of Bretton Woods Adventure Guides as they describe the native fauna and flora. You'll descend over 1000 feet of elevation on this 3 hour tour. Each tour guide can take a group of up to 8, so grab some friends and zip down the mountain!
